See the response of Michelle Williams to the rumors of the Destiny children's gathering

Since then Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland Y Michelle Williams Gloriously reunited for the iconic Queen Bey performance at Coachella 2018, fans have been crying out for a Destiny & # 39; s Child reunion tour. But Michelle is here to let us all know that if a reunion tour is being prepared, the world will never see it coming.
On Tuesday, the star (who recently competed in FOX & # 39; s The masked singer) posted videos of his training session. She sports sports pieces from Kelly's Fabletics line in the videos and even gave a shout out to her former bandmate in the caption.
"I couldn't WAIT to get back in with my coach @mrshutupandtrain!" she wrote. "I gave him the & # 39; blues & # 39; today courtesy of my @ kellyrowland line with @fabletics! Honey, I felt great today!"
A hopeful fan thought this scream could have meant something else. As they wrote in the comments section, "I think this is a sign of meeting of Destiny & # 39; s Child,quot;.
But Michelle brought down that theory quite quickly.
As she replied: "Signs will never be placed."
That comment continues, given how famous Beyoncé is. The queen of releasing surprise albums wouldn't let the news of a Destiny & # 39; s Child reunion tour slip away.
As for Kelly, he recently commented on the possibility of rejoining the group, although it gave as much hope as Michelle's comment (aka none).
As she said during an appearance in November in Watch what happens live"No, we haven't talked about that. We talk about everything else except that."
Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see if Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle decide to bless us with a tour.
