See Matt Fraser reacts to the suggestion of Alexa Papigiotis magic proposal

Will be Matt Fraser do Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; dreams of commitment come true?
In this clip from the premiere of Monday’s first season of Meet the frasers, the Rhode Island-based couple disagrees on a proposal plan. Although "Alexa talks about marriage almost every day," it seems that her psychic boyfriend is not ready to rush into a compromise.
"My perfect proposal would be Disney World. Castle," shares the beauty queen with her middle love. "The fireworks show continues. & # 39; Happily Ever After & # 39; starts playing."
Fraser quickly closes this idea as he believes that this proposal will be interrupted by screaming children. Anyway, Papigiotis clearly knows what he wants when it comes to his future nuptials.
"I have a whole wedding table on Pinterest," says Papigiotis in a confessional. "I chose our invitations, I chose the bridesmaid dresses, I have the theme, I have the church, I have the place, I have the music. I have everything."
As expected, the 28-year-old medium seems more than overwhelmed by his girlfriend's extensive plan.
In addition, Fraser makes it clear that he does not want Mickey Mouse to be by his side while trying to propose marriage. In fact, he thinks the Disney World suggestion is "the worst idea."
"There is no need to rush to a compromise, you know? I will take my time," Fraser adds later. "When you feel the time is right, it will happen."
For the engagement conversation of Matt and Alexa, be sure to see the clip above!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!