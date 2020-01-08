See Matt Fraser reacts to the suggestion of Alexa Papigiotis magic proposal

Will be Matt Fraser do Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; dreams of commitment come true?

In this clip from the premiere of Monday’s first season of Meet the frasers, the Rhode Island-based couple disagrees on a proposal plan. Although "Alexa talks about marriage almost every day," it seems that her psychic boyfriend is not ready to rush into a compromise.

"My perfect proposal would be Disney World. Castle," shares the beauty queen with her middle love. "The fireworks show continues. & # 39; Happily Ever After & # 39; starts playing."

Fraser quickly closes this idea as he believes that this proposal will be interrupted by screaming children. Anyway, Papigiotis clearly knows what he wants when it comes to his future nuptials.

"I have a whole wedding table on Pinterest," says Papigiotis in a confessional. "I chose our invitations, I chose the bridesmaid dresses, I have the theme, I have the church, I have the place, I have the music. I have everything."