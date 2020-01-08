See Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's honest thoughts about marriage

JB Lacroix / WireImage
In the game of love Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich We know how to enter our hearts.
From her fairytale wedding in Idaho to her sincere posts on social media, the first Dancing with the stars judge and How men think The podcast co-host has more than a few pop culture fans who support his love story.
But in recent days, headlines have appeared suggesting that this relationship is moving in a different direction.
"They have spent time apart but are not ready to share what is happening between them," a source told E! News. "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."
In fact, the couple has not posted a photo on Instagram since Thanksgiving. And Julianne has been seen without her wedding ring.
While this famous duo does not address speculation publicly, it is difficult to forget all the love these two have shown during their romance.
Whether Brooks talking about his wife in his podcast iHeartRadio or Julianne professing his Man Crush Monday on social media, there is a lot of love between these two. Do you need proof? Just take a look at some of their romantic dates in our gallery below.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019916 / rs_634x1024-191016092717-634-julianne-house-roven.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1040706″ alt=”Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich”/>
ALI BUCK
On Julianne's influence
"I thought I had my life resolved and then Julianne entered my life and changed it completely and I am very grateful for that." – Brooks to E! News
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017810 / rs_634x1024-170910102850-634.julianne-hough.cm.9107.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 843420″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
About Brooks support with endometriosis
"He strokes my back as I check mine, knowing that it will happen, but as if he was no longer scared. And now he feels he is contributing to help." – Julianne to E! News
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201865 / rs_634x1024-180705160318-634-Julianne-Hough-Anita-Patrickson-070518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 923164″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Amanu
In true love
"Never in my life could I experience true love before meeting my wife, but now knowing how love feels, being in love and having a partner who loves you and accepts you fully as you do for them is an absolute gift every days. I have learned more than I could imagine. " – Brooks to E! News
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017810 / rs_634x1024-170910102850-634.julianne-hough.cm.9107.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 843420″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
On Julianne's maternity skills
"She leads with her heart wherever she goes. She supports everyone and so that they become the best versions of themselves. But she leads with her heart: she cares and loves more than anyone in this world and she will be absolutely a mother amazing ". – Brooks to E! News
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202008 / rs_634x1024-200108143740-634-julianne-hough. 18203.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061755″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
In his man Crush Monday
"This is MY man! But aside from sensuality, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you by my side to live together." —Julianne on Instagram before saying "Yes, I want to,quot;
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202008 / rs_634x1024-200108143740-634-julianne-hough.cm.1820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061754″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
About being "non-straight,quot;
"We talk about it all the time, if that were not the case, we would have a very different relationship. But the reason our relationship works is because we are completely raw, open and exposed." —Julianne to Tonight entertainment
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202008 / rs_634x794-200108143646-634-julianne-hough2-mv-1820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061751″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
About intimacy
"I think it's one of the most sacred things you can have between a society. I think it's what separates friendship and lovers," Julianne shared in her husband's blog. How men think Brooks podcast replied: "You are exceptional when you enter the house and come to give me a big kiss and we connect immediately."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202008 / rs_634x793-200108143646-634-julianne-hough-mv-1820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061752″ alt=”Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough”/>
About matching last names
"I'm not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn't feel comfortable, but I don't think that creates a division within our relationship. I don't think it's disrespectful. Obviously I'm open to but at first, yes, it was a little jarring for me. " —Brooks on your iHeartRadio How men think podcast
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML2c46f77382653850bbc1566cc90fcabc9%