See Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's honest thoughts about marriage

In the game of love Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich We know how to enter our hearts.

From her fairytale wedding in Idaho to her sincere posts on social media, the first Dancing with the stars judge and How men think The podcast co-host has more than a few pop culture fans who support his love story.

But in recent days, headlines have appeared suggesting that this relationship is moving in a different direction.

"They have spent time apart but are not ready to share what is happening between them," a source told E! News. "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."

In fact, the couple has not posted a photo on Instagram since Thanksgiving. And Julianne has been seen without her wedding ring.