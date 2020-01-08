Salman Khan surrenders to kickboxing to keep fit for his action movies

Salman Khan has given some super successful action movies recently. The actor, with films like Wanted, Kick, Sultan and the Dabangg series, has proven to be of the genre. The Dabangg star adheres to your exercise routine regularly to keep fit.

Fitness expert Rakesh Yadav has been training Salman personally since 2016. Recalling how he first met the superstar on the Sultan sets, Rakesh said: "I went there for the purpose of teaching him and there was no problem in that,quot;. He was humble and eager to learn. The first day, it was very difficult, I was very nervous but after a few days, it was amazing. "

Rakesh also revealed that Salman includes kick boxing in his training for long-term benefits. The prolonged period of weight training makes the body stiff. Therefore, kick-boxing and other flexibility exercises are essential. "The routine is useful for Salman, since he makes many action movies, which can be exhausting. It can also be used as a form of cardiovascular exercise, ”he said. Rakesh also trains Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernández, among other Bollywood celebrities.