Ryan Seacrest laughs at his epic chair fall

The presenter of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; it's on & # 39; Live & # 39; with his co-host Kelly Ripa when he falls from his chair trying to catch a golden globe, but Kelly assures the audience that it's okay.

Ryan Seacrest keeps his mood intact despite an unpleasant fall on national television. One week after welcoming the New Year, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan, "the co-host laughed at his first 2020 accident by posting a video of him falling from his chair on his Instagram account.

The 45-year-old incident occurred during the episode on Tuesday, January 7 of his morning talk show. In the clip he shared on social networks, he could be seen stretching his arms far back while trying to catch a golden globe. His movement tilted his chair back, causing him to lose his balance and fall backwards.

Seacrest's embarrassing moment not only shocked the audience, but also his co-host. Kelly Ripa. While going down, the actor's wife Mark Consuelos could be heard shouting: "My God!" He also hastened to jump out of his chair to see his smiling companion and help him to his feet before saying, "Oh my God, it's fine!"

In an attempt to clarify his accidental fall, the "American idol"The host appeared again on the screen holding the golden globe over his head and proudly stating:" I have it! "He made even more fun of his mess by writing in the caption of his video," First whirlwind of the new season. I hope to reach the playoffs … "

Seacrest's Instagram post about the accident attracted some of his colleagues' fun. His "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" co-host, Tanya Rad, simply replied, "Omg," accompanied by some laughing emojis, while another co-host Sisanie commented, "I need this today! Thank you. Also, are you alright?" ? "

Days before his epic fall, Seacrest tested Jennifer AnistonJealousy When interviewing "The morning show"protagonist of the red carpet of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, television personality was called to buy Ellen Degeneres& # 39; house. "How is my house?" the actress joked before explaining: "You bought your house from Ellen and Portia [from Rossi] and it was a house I always coveted."