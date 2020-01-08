Russia and Turkey make a joint call for the ceasefire in Libya

ISTANBUL – Russia and Turkey called in a joint statement on Wednesday to start the ceasefire in Libya on Saturday night, intervening to provide the military muscle to try to resolve a conflict that Western powers and the United Nations have struggled to put end.
The statement was delivered by the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey after President Vladimir V. Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met and presided over a ceremony to inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline in Istanbul.
"Today our president Erdogan and the Russian head of state Putin are calling for a truce in Libya, starting at midnight on January 12, the night from Saturday to Sunday," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed those details.
"We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, to appeal to all parties in Libya to stop hostilities from 00:00 on January 12, declare a sustainable ceasefire, backed by the necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground, ”said the joint statement.
The ceasefire was aimed at supporting the resumption of negotiations backed by the United Nations between the warring parties in the Libyan conflict and helping new talks in Berlin, according to the statement.
It is not clear how much Russia and Turkey can influence events on the ground, but Putin and Erdogan have met regularly to discuss military deployments in Syria, and have also stated that Libya's policy is a priority to avoid further conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
Russia and Turkey support different sides in the Libyan conflict. Russian contract soldiers have been deployed for months in support of the commander in eastern Libya, General Khalifa Hifter, who is trying to take control of the capital, Tripoli.
Turkey has been supporting forces loyal to the government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, backed by the United Nations, in Tripoli and He announced last week that he would deploy troops to coordinate and train Libyan forces after his Parliament passed a resolution to help the Libyan government.
The deployment remains small, with 35 Turkish troops in Libya so far, led by a lieutenant general who will run an operations center, Turkish media reported.
Apparently, the two presidents made the decision between them and presented it almost as a contempt to the European and other powers that have supported different parties in the Libyan conflict.
But his statement emphasized that the call for a cease-fire was part of a broader plan to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe as General Hifter's forces. He took control of the city of Surt on Monday and was closer to threatening capital with a peace plan.
The leaders of the two rival sides of Libya traveled to Rome on Wednesday to meet separately with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy.
"Seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes more suffering and deepens divisions among the Libyans," the Russian-Turkish statement said. "Ensuring an immediate ceasefire is the top priority to begin an inclusive political process within Libya under the auspices of the UN."
Turkey has supported rebel factions that rose against former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi in 2011 and has provided assistance to the Tripoli government along with Italy.
Russia only became involved in Libya last year with the absence of the United States in the country, and has joined Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to support General Hifter.
Declan Walsh contributed reports from Cairo.