Russia and Turkey make a joint call for the ceasefire in Libya

ISTANBUL – Russia and Turkey called in a joint statement on Wednesday to start the ceasefire in Libya on Saturday night, intervening to provide the military muscle to try to resolve a conflict that Western powers and the United Nations have struggled to put end.

The statement was delivered by the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey after President Vladimir V. Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met and presided over a ceremony to inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline in Istanbul.

"Today our president Erdogan and the Russian head of state Putin are calling for a truce in Libya, starting at midnight on January 12, the night from Saturday to Sunday," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed those details.

"We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, to appeal to all parties in Libya to stop hostilities from 00:00 on January 12, declare a sustainable ceasefire, backed by the necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground, ”said the joint statement.