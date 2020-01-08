Robert Downey Jr. and the son of Steve Irwin Robert meet 16 years later

Matt Baron / Shutterstock, Jason Mendez / Getty Images)
Talk about the cutest meeting of all!
Robert Downey Jr. Y Robert Irwin had a sweet meeting in TODAY Australia, where he Crikey! They are the Irwins star sat with Iron Man actor to talk about his next movie Dolittle.
More than a decade ago, Downey met Irwin when he was just a baby when he visited the Australian zoo of the Irwin family with his son. Indian Falconer Downey, 26, who was just a child at the time. Feeling nostalgic before his interview, the 16-year-old shared a photo with Downey on Instagram since his first meeting. In it, you can see the Marvel alum holding a huge snake next to the deceased Steve Irwin, which holds baby Irwin.
"I have to say that the last time I found you was in the dentition," Irwin told Downey before conducting his first interview. "So, it was a long time ago … I know that my dad loved touring the zoo. That was one of the best moments of his life."
Reflecting on the interview and excited to share it with his fans, Irwin took Instagram, writing: "The first time I met @robertdowneyjr was when I was only a few months old when he and his family visited @australiazoo; it was amazing to catch up again and talk about all things #Dolittle. One of the friendliest people you will meet and an amazing defender of our environment! "
During the interview, the young wildlife conservationist and Sherlock Holmes star talked about The Footprint Coalition, which is the new Downey organization that is dedicated to using advanced technologies to help the planet.
After explaining his idea behind the initiative, he said: "We should all strive to do something that we can convey to our capable and younger people and then they will end up doing it correctly at some point."
Changing gears, the Tropic Thunder star talked about his decision to star in the new image of today. Doctor Dolittle, which marked his first movie after finishing The Avengers franchise.
"Well, I mean, I've been quite busy for the last decade doing a certain kind of movie and many times, people would say:" Oh, I can't take my daughter to see that until I'm 13, or whatever, "Downey shared. "And I realized that when I was a kid, the types of movies, if I was Fantasy or Chitty Chitty Bang Bang …those were the types of movies that were really shaping my idea of telling stories through entertainment. "
Dolittle Arrives in theaters on January 17.
