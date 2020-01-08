Robert Downey Jr. and the son of Steve Irwin Robert meet 16 years later

Talk about the cutest meeting of all!

Robert Downey Jr. Y Robert Irwin had a sweet meeting in TODAY Australia, where he Crikey! They are the Irwins star sat with Iron Man actor to talk about his next movie Dolittle.

More than a decade ago, Downey met Irwin when he was just a baby when he visited the Australian zoo of the Irwin family with his son. Indian Falconer Downey, 26, who was just a child at the time. Feeling nostalgic before his interview, the 16-year-old shared a photo with Downey on Instagram since his first meeting. In it, you can see the Marvel alum holding a huge snake next to the deceased Steve Irwin, which holds baby Irwin.

"I have to say that the last time I found you was in the dentition," Irwin told Downey before conducting his first interview. "So, it was a long time ago … I know that my dad loved touring the zoo. That was one of the best moments of his life."