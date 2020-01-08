Rob Lowe boasts that his film got more views than & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; by Martin Scorsese

Netflix

The actor of & # 39; Holiday in the Wild & # 39; He says his Christmas movie was a great success on Netflix that eclipsed the critically praised mafia drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Rob lowe Netflix told him not to tell anyone that his "stupid Christmas elephant movie" was seen over Martin Scorsese& # 39; s "the Irish".

The 55-year-old actor starred in the opposite Kristin Davis in "Nature vacations"About a woman named Kate who embarks on a second honeymoon alone after the end of her marriage. Rob played the pilot Derek, who takes care of an elephant to recover health with Kate, in the movie, who It became a great success for the transmission service.

In an interview while promoting his television show "911: lonely star"Rob told People that the movie became the number one movie for Netflix during the holidays, surpassing even the Scorsese mafia drama.

"I just made a movie for Netflix, it was the number one movie they have," he smiled. "It was a stupid Christmas elephant movie. Suppose Martin Scorsese. It was as if they weren't telling anyone."

"Anyway, I will work wherever opportunities arise."