Rob Kardashian seeks full custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna!

Bradley Lamb
The ceasefire between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may stop as new reports say Rob is pushing for the primary custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream, and that Chyna is not in a position to be the primary caregiver.

According to TMZ, Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also supports some of her claims in court documents. Supposedly, in court documents, Khloe says he has noticed a "behavior change,quot; in Dream and Rob says he has also seen a dramatic change in the child's behavior.

