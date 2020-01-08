Rob Kardashian seeks full custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna!

The ceasefire between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may stop as new reports say Rob is pushing for the primary custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream, and that Chyna is not in a position to be the primary caregiver.

According to TMZ, Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also supports some of her claims in court documents. Supposedly, in court documents, Khloe says he has noticed a "behavior change,quot; in Dream and Rob says he has also seen a dramatic change in the child's behavior.

Only a few months ago, the former couple was in better condition when they finished their long judicial battle and agreed to share custody of Dream.

At the time of the joint custody agreement, Rob even jumped on social media to defend his baby mom against fans and critics of Blac Chyna.

"Angela, the mother of my son with whom I have a wonderful relationship, decided to abandon the case of support because I felt it was the best for our daughter," he wrote on Twitter.

Now it seems that something happened that caused Rob to change his mind and the two are back in court fighting for custody of Dream.