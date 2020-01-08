Rob Kardashian presents primary custody of sleep in shocking new documents

Rob kardashian He wants the best for his little girl.
According to reports, the former reality star is seeking primary custody of Kardashian dream, the 3-year-old daughter with whom he shares Blac Chyna. According to the sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, Rob has requested that Chyna's time with Dream be reduced to weekends only and that a babysitter be present during visits. In addition, he also asks Chyna to present a drug and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit.
Among the many claims included in the presentation, Rob has accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse. According to the media, Rob alleges that Chyna organizes parties with strangers while Dream is in his custody and accuses her of "inhaling cocaine." The documents also indicate that a former employee claims that Chyna spends "$ 600 on alcohol,quot; daily.
The 32-year-old man also details the alleged violent streak of his ex in the documents, according to TMZ. Rob claims that Chyna has made "violent threats,quot; and has thrown objects, including knives and burning candles. An incident presumably details her by throwing a sharp object at her hairdresser.
Chyna's behavior has affected her daughter, Rob says. He says the boy has started "talking and undressing the sexual position that she said her mother taught her," according to the media, and has started using rude language.
Khloe Kardashian She is allegedly quoted in the presentation, claiming that Dream becomes "decidedly more aggressive,quot; after spending time with Chyna, and that she has heard the girl say she wants to go home.
Less than a year ago, Rob and Chyna agreed to divide custody 50/50. A source told E! News at the time that Rob was "really relieved,quot; to finally get past the battle for custody, especially since he was no longer obliged to pay Chyna $ 20,000 a month in child support.
In January 2019, the authorities were called to Chyna's house for accusations of child neglect related to the dream and her son. King Cairo. No arrests were made and his lawyer denied that the children were in "danger,quot;, and told E! News in a statement that they were "healthy and very well."
Six months later, Chyna publicly criticized Rob for not consenting to Dream's appearance on his mother's reality TV show and said she also didn't allow her daughter to appear on keeping up with the Kardashians.
"My program is about my life and my children are a big part of my life," Chyna wrote on Instagram. "It's really sad that everything I do to improve myself or my family the same people has something to say to stop or hinder it."
The former couple briefly left until 2017. The birth of Dream in November 2016 was documented in their own E! Serie, Rob and Chyna.
The representatives of Rob and Chyna have not responded to E! Request for news comments.