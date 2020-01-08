Rob Kardashian presents primary custody of sleep in shocking new documents

Rob kardashian He wants the best for his little girl.

According to reports, the former reality star is seeking primary custody of Kardashian dream, the 3-year-old daughter with whom he shares Blac Chyna. According to the sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, Rob has requested that Chyna's time with Dream be reduced to weekends only and that a babysitter be present during visits. In addition, he also asks Chyna to present a drug and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit.

Among the many claims included in the presentation, Rob has accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse. According to the media, Rob alleges that Chyna organizes parties with strangers while Dream is in his custody and accuses her of "inhaling cocaine." The documents also indicate that a former employee claims that Chyna spends "$ 600 on alcohol,quot; daily.

The 32-year-old man also details the alleged violent streak of his ex in the documents, according to TMZ. Rob claims that Chyna has made "violent threats,quot; and has thrown objects, including knives and burning candles. An incident presumably details her by throwing a sharp object at her hairdresser.