Rob Kardashian & # 39; & # 39; Worried & # 39; & # 39; through the dream while Blac Chyna's drama restarts

Rob kardashianis "worried,quot; about the daughter Kardashian dreamwell-being after learning about Blac ChynaThe alleged behavior.

Multiple sources tell E! News that the reality star seeks primary custody of the 3-year-old boy because he is "worried,quot; about her. "He is very worried about Dream and knows that she would be better with him," explains a source. "She tells Rob some of the things that happen and he also hears it from the babysitter and her friends."

It also seems that Blac Chyna's actions are already affecting the child. The source says: "(Rob and her family) have noticed serious behavior changes after she spends time at Chyna's house. She returns to Rob and takes time to adjust."

"There have been many times that Dream has been picked up from Chyna's house and has been angered by what happened during his stay," adds a second source.