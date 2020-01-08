Rob Kardashian & # 39; & # 39; Worried & # 39; & # 39; through the dream while Blac Chyna's drama restarts

Rob kardashianis "worried,quot; about the daughter Kardashian dreamwell-being after learning about Blac ChynaThe alleged behavior.
Multiple sources tell E! News that the reality star seeks primary custody of the 3-year-old boy because he is "worried,quot; about her. "He is very worried about Dream and knows that she would be better with him," explains a source. "She tells Rob some of the things that happen and he also hears it from the babysitter and her friends."
It also seems that Blac Chyna's actions are already affecting the child. The source says: "(Rob and her family) have noticed serious behavior changes after she spends time at Chyna's house. She returns to Rob and takes time to adjust."
"There have been many times that Dream has been picked up from Chyna's house and has been angered by what happened during his stay," adds a second source.
In addition, according to TMZ, who obtained the sealed court documents, Rob states that Dream has begun to "speak and undress the sexual position that he said his mother taught him,quot;, in addition to using rude language.
Blac Chyna's alleged actions not only seem to be affecting Dream, but also Rob. The first source shares: "He hates having to send Dream back to Chyna's house and that stresses him and craves when the time comes."
But sources say Rob will not sit down and "tolerate,quot; Blac Chyna's supposed behavior. "Rob is in a very good place in his life at the moment and does not tolerate any irresponsible behavior with Dream. He became very angry and angry when he heard about Chyna's supposed behavior regarding Dream and wants Dream to stay mainly in your home or be in the hands of your family / sisters, "reveals the second source. "He would never want to take his mother's dream away, but he wants Chyna to get help for whatever he is personally trying."
The first source echoes this, who says: "He got to the point that Rob knows he has to do everything possible to try to get full custody … He has no choice but to try to get full custody and feels that he has a lot of evidence to prove that Chyna is not a fit father. "
While Rob and his family wait to hear the judge's decision on Rob's request for primary custody, they are coming together to fill Dream with love and support. According to the second source, the Kardashian sisters "really intervened and made sure that Dream is actively close to their cousins and in a positive and loving environment. They are all taking care of both of them and want the best."
The second source adds that Rob is "doing everything possible to create a positive environment for Dream," which includes focusing on his own health. The source shares: "Rob has set several goals this year and is on a good track. He is trying very hard to lose weight and has been working with his sisters and hired a nutritionist to help him. He is in a very good mindset. .. Dream really changed his life and he will never sacrifice that relationship with his daughter. "
In a statement to We weekly, Blac ChynaHis lawyer said: "So Rob Kardashian, who … posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna, wants to take custody of Chyna's beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her practical and extremely loving mother? And Khloé Kardashian. .. wants to take her niece, dream away from her beloved mother, Chyna? Oh, please. Chyna will vigorously dispute this last despicable attempt to take her daughter away in a court of law, where she will continue to prevail against her ex-boyfriend Rob and the other malicious and vindictive. family members. "
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.