Rob Burrow surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl | Rugby League News

















1:51



Watch the moment when Leeds Rhinos icon and NFL fan Rob Burrow discovered that he will go to this year's Super Bowl after being caught with a couple of tickets to the game in Miami

Watch the moment when Leeds Rhinos icon and NFL fan Rob Burrow discovered that he will go to this year's Super Bowl after being caught with a couple of tickets to the game in Miami

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl next month.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease before Christmas, received two tickets to the game, which will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2.

Sky sports news Presenter Richard Graves also gave Burrow a cap and a shirt from his favorite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, before Sunday's only preseason clash between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls.

The match, which will be shown live on Sky sports, will act as a joint testimony for Burrow and his former teammate Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

A fund was created to support Burrow, his wife and his young family of three children under eight, and online donations have already raised more than £ 220,000 in less than three weeks.

With less than 2,000 tickets still available, fans who cannot attend the game will be able to see all the action on a lively emotional afternoon Sky Sports