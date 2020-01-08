Rihanna stuns in full frontal mascara photo shoot after getting free publicity from Drake

Rihanna is back in world domination mode and, of course, she is doing it with a series of stunning photos.

The future billionaire went to Instagram, where he presented the last essential Fenty product: Full Frontal Mascara.

Rihanna knows she is the best ambassador of her brand, so she appears in three stunning black and white photos with the product.

The makeup mogul revealed: “You know that @fentybeauty was also going to dominate the mascara game !! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts the eyelashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side. Get it when it falls on January 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP! "

See this post on Instagram Finally I bless you all with a mascara! Get fan-shaped and revealing eyelashes with #FULLFRONTALMASCARA, a mascara to do everything with an exclusive flat fat brush that instantly gives volume, lifts, lengthens and curls. Set up your calendars because it will launch on January 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!

Fans are more than excited for Fenty's release, but they are asking for a new album. Meanwhile, Drake is giving Rihanna free but positive publicity.

In a new interview, the Canadian rapper called her family.

He said: “I think we both grew to the point that that person who was in our midst is, is no longer part of any of our lives today, and I have the greatest love and respect for her. I think of her as a family more than anything. "

A source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that this is how Rihanna reacted: “Rihanna, of course, has heard about Drake and what she talked about and how she is friends with Chris again, and is happy that they have drawn a line in the sand. She wants people to be kind to each other because being mad at people is not something you can move forward. "

The expert shared: “She is happy that they have realized that they are on the same page, but at the end of the day, she is worried about herself and her career and not focusing much more than necessary on Chris and Drake . situation. But again, she is happy that they are great, at least. "

The friend added: "Rihanna's approach in 2020 is to release new music, and she is working hard on the songs to fill an album. She has hundreds of songs, and her focus is to try to get 12 to 15 songs for an album. , and that is quite difficult. "

RiRi is only about their coins.



