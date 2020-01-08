Richie Wellens interview: about taking Swindon on top playing football | Soccer news

Richie Wellens has taken Swindon to the top of the table. Adam Bate reached him to talk about the myths of League Two, that difficult start of management with Oldham and why having a football director helps







Richie Wellens has led Swindon Town to the top of League Two

"There is a myth about League Two," says Richie Wellens Sky sports. “They say you need a great boy in advance and make him move forward as quickly as possible. That is about second balls and getting crosses. But you can get success if you do it in a different way. "

Wellens is proving it. The Swindon Town manager has his team at the top of League Two. For the first time in a long time, club fans have fun again. That is not just because they are winning games. Swindon is one of a series of clubs that includes Crewe and Forest Green that are playing more than one air game in the fourth level.

"We don't just go out and try to win in any way possible," Wellens explains. "We wanted an identity. That was important because, for the past six or seven years, Swindon had not done well. Before that, they were recognized as a good football team that played the right way. We have accomplished that and give them To fans a little faith.

"It has taken us a little time. Summer was important. We got the right recruitment. We brought players capable of playing the way we wanted. When you play and win football matches in a certain way,quot; a way that the players are enjoying ", then you feel much better. So far it has been really good. "

It is a change for the manager and the club.

Wellens' first job in management ended in the descent with Oldham in 2018. The club had been at the base of League One when he took over and, although he won his first four games and delivered intermediate results from that moment, no It was enough to save a club that was in crisis off the field for much of the campaign.

"Everything was thrown at me in that first job," says Wellens. "It wasn't just on the court. The facilities weren't great. We had trouble paying the players and I had to learn to drive up. It can be difficult when your first job doesn't go as planned, but I've come off the other side Fortunately, they gave me this opportunity in Swindon. "

Not that he felt a great opportunity after his first game in charge last November. That ended in a punishing 4-0 loss at home to Carlisle. Wellens could have been forgiven for wondering what he had gotten himself into. Everything that could go wrong went wrong that day. However, that unfavorable beginning proved to be the catalyst for change.

"I had been in the building one day, but I quickly discovered that there were many problems," he says. "For a couple of hours after the game, everything was fatal and bleak. But the good thing was that it allowed me to make decisions quickly. After one of the most difficult days in the office I've had, we won three per rebound." ".

Wellens really put his seal on Swindon in the summer.

If you are not 100 percent, get a massage. Stay away. Don't discourage the rest of the group. If you train halfway, you will not be on the team. Richie wellens

"I felt from the beginning that the players wanted to go out and train halfway," he adds. "That was a problem. It was difficult to implement what we needed to implement mid-season, but from the first day of preseason, I made it clear that if you go out to train you must be 100 percent and train as if it were a game

"If you're not 100 percent, get a massage. Get away. Don't discourage the rest of the group. If you train halfway, you won't be on the team. Everyone took it on board."

"Recruitment was also important in the summer, so we really had to put the job at that time. If we had been lazy in the summer, it would have come back to bite us."

Swindon's structure means that part of that responsibility was removed from Wellens' shoulders with Paul Jewell as soccer director. The couple has a good relationship. "It has been a great help because it receives most of the calls from the agents," says Wellens. "If you spend all your time doing that, they can throw you a lot of trash."

That has allowed him to focus on team training.

Much of the deeper tactical work was done during the preseason. "If you want to take tactical sessions in the rain in December, the players will disconnect," he says. "But when the sun rises in summer, it is when the players are prepared to listen and concentrate. At that moment we managed to obtain important tactical information."

Wellens won the League Two manager of the month award for November

But where exactly do Wellens tactical ideas about the game come from? The 39-year-old former Manchester United apprentice naturally counts Sir Alex Ferguson among his influences as a coach. But it was under another of his mentors, Nigel Pearson in Leicester, whom he describes as a massive influence, that Wellens really began to think about the game.

"I was 33 when I made my crucia and you know at that age that you will not return as the same player. It gave me a lot of time to look at things. My legs were gone when I returned, but I still managed to continue because I was thinking much more about the game, how to create space in a field and find angles. I learned a lot from that moment. "

You still have to adapt your thinking. No less important because opponents have adjusted their approach against Swindon now.

In addition to playing an aerial game and scoring more open game goals than any other team in League Two, Swindon has also scored the most goals in the counterattack.

"We started playing from behind, so the teams began to pressure us," Wellens explains. "When you have the rhythm ahead, you must be prepared to put the ball back too. So we are doing that. We have the rhythm and we are scoring different types of goals."

"We don't just pass the ball in front of the teams and kill everyone because every time we get it we have to get our 20 or 30 passes. We can score goals in the counterattack and in the transitions if it's activated. But if the teams sit down and we have to look for openness and be patient, so we can do it. We have different tools in our armory. "

The myth was that those tools were not necessary in League Two. That myth has been destroyed. But Swindon doesn't plan to be there for much longer.