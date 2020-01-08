RHOBH star Denise Richards denies the rumor of the Brandi Glanville case

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Drink tea …
The drama is brewing Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills And season 10 has not yet premiered! While the reality television series will air later this year, it seems that two key players are already in the headlines: Denise Richards Y Brandi Glanville.
Rumors are circulating online that the Wild things Alumbre had a supposed month-long adventure with the former Bravolebrity.
Apparently, the romance between the two reality show personalities was rumored while Denise was already married to Aaron Phypers, with whom he married in 2018 (and which was filmed during the series).
"All the drama surrounding these accusations has been filmed," a source told E! News. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof, he says."
However, the Richards representative told E! News none of the rumors of the matter are true.
The news of this drama comes a month after the Bravo star surprisingly revealed that he was dealing with health problems and that he had to undergo an emergency procedure for four hernias.
"My husband published this and I really need to thank him for taking care of me so well." BH90210 Shared actress on social networks. "This was a couple of months ago and it turned out to be a good lesson to always listen to my body."
"Being a mother, a wife and having a career is sometimes easier to be strong and able, I thought the pain and my other symptoms would simply disappear," he continued. "They didn't do it and they got much worse."
She added: "I am very grateful to @herniadoc and his fabulous team. I thought I had a femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral and 2 inguinal. And I waited too much and didn't even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know that it was stupid) … I always have to listen to our bodies and take care of ourselves. "
Fans may remember that last season, the 48-year-old actress briefly brought Brandi to Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two caught up with drinks and dinners and even argued about puggygate.
And although the 47-year-old author had a brief and sweet appearance in season 9 of the Bravo series, it seems she has returned with all her strength … or at least the story between her and Denise.
