RHOBH star Denise Richards denies the rumor of the Brandi Glanville case

Drink tea …

The drama is brewing Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills And season 10 has not yet premiered! While the reality television series will air later this year, it seems that two key players are already in the headlines: Denise Richards Y Brandi Glanville.

Rumors are circulating online that the Wild things Alumbre had a supposed month-long adventure with the former Bravolebrity.

Apparently, the romance between the two reality show personalities was rumored while Denise was already married to Aaron Phypers, with whom he married in 2018 (and which was filmed during the series).

"All the drama surrounding these accusations has been filmed," a source told E! News. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof, he says."

However, the Richards representative told E! News none of the rumors of the matter are true.

The news of this drama comes a month after the Bravo star surprisingly revealed that he was dealing with health problems and that he had to undergo an emergency procedure for four hernias.