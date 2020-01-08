RHOBH: Denise Richards and the Brandi Glanville affair allegedly exposed. That's why the actress is out with the cast!

It was said that the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lacked so much drama that they brought OG to save the day. Now, there is too much drama to keep up with these new accusations.

It is rumored that Denise Richards missed the filming of a large part of the show due to her agenda in Bold and the Beautiful, being a new wife and balancing spending time with her children. A new report states that he has quarreled with half the cast due to an alleged appointment with Brandi Glanville.

A few days after Glanville cheated that "he had got Denise," the Daily Mail published a shocking report stating that the two were having an affair.

Richards reportedly told Glanville that she and Aaron Phypers had an open marriage, so it was good that they had a "passionate,quot; month-long adventure. "

A source close to the production told the publication: "Denise told Brandi she was in an open marriage, but she was not and this has hurt Denise's husband, Aaron."

The spectators will see Denise move away from the show because her castmates confronted her with her words about them during a trip to Rome from which the actress tried to escape.

‘Denise tried to ignore him and act innocent, but then the women threw a bomb. Then they confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was that everything was done on camera and fans of the program will see how everything falls. "

Another source claims that rookie Garcelle Beauvais is the only one Denise is in touch with and that the cast has chosen sides.

A representative of Richards states that the story is not true, while Bravo and Glanville were contacted for comment but have not yet responded.



