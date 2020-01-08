Reviewing the story creation moments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They have made a monumental decision regarding the future of their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they will step back from royal duties. In a statement to his followers on Instagram, Meghan and Harry explained that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," Meghan and Harry, from parents to children. Archie harrison, they began their statement. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

Speaking more about their movement, Harry and Meghan shared: "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "