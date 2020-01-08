Reviewing the story creation moments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They have made a monumental decision regarding the future of their family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they will step back from royal duties. In a statement to his followers on Instagram, Meghan and Harry explained that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," Meghan and Harry, from parents to children. Archie harrison, they began their statement. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
Speaking more about their movement, Harry and Meghan shared: "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "
"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," the couple's statement concluded. "Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support."
This important announcement by Meghan and Harry is just one of the ways the couple is putting their own stamp on the story. Since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan and Harry have made the decisions that best suit their wishes and well-being, despite the opinion of critics. From unprecedented statements in the early days of their relationship to the announcement of legal action, Meghan and Harry have shown that they are not afraid to defend what they believe.
As new details emerge about the couple's latest move, let's take a look at all the historical moments of Harry and Meghan over the years!
Unprecedented statement
In November 2016, Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Meghan, while also publicly defending Suits actress against a "wave of abuse and harassment,quot;.
Commitment
After the couple's wedding in May 2018, Meghan became the first American (since 1937) to marry the British royal family.
Wedding Day Details
For their wedding, Meghan and Harry decided to make some changes. While many royal couples tend to get married on a business day, Harry and Meghan got married on a Saturday. The guest list also made history! With stars like Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and George Clooney attended the ceremony. The couple also invited 2,640 members of the public to the nuptials.
Instagram Officer
Amid their separation from the royal family, Meghan and Harry launched their Instagram account @ SussexRoyal in April 2019, separating from the social channels of Kensington Palace.
Exclusively female staff
Meghan and Harry are reportedly the first royal couple to hire an exclusively female staff in high-ranking positions.
Breaking social records
In May 2019, Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their son Archie by sharing an Instagram post. According to Hi, the couple's Instagram post received more than 1 million likes in less than an hour. The birth post now has about 3 million likes, which is believed to be the most received by any real account.
Legal action
In October 2019, Prince Harry turned against the British press and criticized them for intimidating his wife. It was also confirmed at that time that legal measures are being taken on the publication of a private letter written by Meghan. Days later, it was revealed that Harry is suing two more British tabloids for claims of telephone hacking.
Stepping back
Meghan and Harry announce their decision to withdraw from royal duties and divide time between the United Kingdom and North America. The measure comes 84 years after Edward VIII announced his decision to abdicate the throne to marry the American Wallis Simpson.
