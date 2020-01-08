Ray J finally shares the first photos of his son, Epik Ray Norwood, while Princess Love opens up about his family: he looks like Aunt Brandy

Through social networks, Ray J finally decided to debut his new baby, his son Epik Ray Norwood, with a series of sweet images.

The former singer and entrepreneur posted photos of the baby Epik while he was in the hospital.

Ray J's wife, Princess Love, also visited Instagram, where she posted a photo of her 1-year-old daughter Melody Norwood, and explained that she had been a big older sister.

As for Ray J, he took the opportunity to write a sweet message to his beloved that said: “God is really amazing! @Princesslove, you are a blessing! Seeing what you went through to have our children is something words cannot express. I am so proud of you. Thanks for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here it is, EPIK RAY NORWOOD. "

The couple also did an interview where they shared their joy of having a second child.

Ray J revealed: “Becoming Melody's father was the best day of my life, now reliving this feeling of being Epik's father is the most important feeling in the world. I am very blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thanks to the princess for everything. I love my family so much."

Princess Love added: “Being a mother is my greatest achievement, and I am delighted with life right now. Seeing Melody and Epik together is a dream. "

One person had this reaction to the photos: “Twins already ❤️❤️❤️❤️! Very happy for all of you. Congratulations to both of you for your new bundle of joy. @rayj congratulations brother, "many blessings to you and a great success for being yourself …"

An Instagram commentator revealed: "Awwwww, got the eyes of the princess😘 @ rayj congratulations brother,quot;, many blessings to you and a great success for being yourself … "

A third social media user wrote: "Oh my God, Ray J, is so alert that he is ready for the world! He is very handsome! He is Epik❤️ Congratulations to you, the princess and little Melody,quot; .

A joker declared: “Oh, you made her nervous during these pregnancies. Congratulations to all of you, beautiful family @princesslove & @rayj 2020 starts the year just 💯 ♥ ️ ".

The sweet comment of a fifth follower said: “She had a daughter who favors her and a son who favors you. A blessing 😍❤️😍❤️ ".

Epik was born on December 30, a few weeks after his parents went through a public drama after the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas in November, when Princess accused the singer of treating his family badly.



