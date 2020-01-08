Rangers chief Steven Gerrard appointed December Manager of the Month | Soccer news





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was named the Scottish Premier League Manager for the month of December.

Gerrard led the Rangers to five wins and a draw from their six league games last month, including a 2-1 victory over Old Firm Celtic rivals on December 29.

The Rangers started the month with a 5-0 victory over Hearts before drawing 2-2 with Aberdeen in Pittodrie.

They then won both at Motherwell and at Hibernian before beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Ibrox on boxing day.

The Rangers finished the month with the victory in the Old Firm derby, their first victory at Celtic Park since 2010.