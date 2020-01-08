Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it makes no sense to fiddle for decisions in Scottish football | Soccer news

















Steven Gerrard sees little sense in taking out & # 39; the violin & # 39; about decisions in Scottish football

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says that it makes no sense to take out "the violin,quot; for contentious decisions, following Celtic's criticism of Ryan Christie's two-game retrospective ban.

Christie received the Scottish FA suspension after appearing to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the groin during the Old Firm game on December 29.

Celtic captain Scott Brown called the ban "laughable," while a club statement struck with a "worrying lack of consistency,quot; in the SFA disciplinary process.

Gerrard agrees that there should be more consistency in Scottish football, but says clubs should "move on,quot; even if they disagree with a decision.

"I think Ryan Christie's situation is what Neil Lennon should talk about and what Celtic should deal with," Gerrard said. Sky Sports News.

Ryan Christie was ejected retrospectively for two games for an incident involving Alfredo Morelos in the Old Firm match at Celtic Park

"In terms of consistency in all areas with the arbitrators and being cited, I believe that all managers will ask for consistency. Especially when they are on the wrong side."

"Before that, we have made decisions that have not taken our way. A cup final was against us by a decision, we never had a penalty in Aberdeen."

"You can cry wolf and take out the violin if you want, but the reality is that you have to keep going."

Morelos could also be accused by the SFA for making a fierce gesture after being expelled in the final stages of the 2-1 victory for the Rangers.

The forward has not yet joined his teammates in his warm-weather training camp in Dubai, but Gerrard says the Colombian will arrive in the next 24 hours.

1:08 Celtic captain Scott Brown says the SFA's decision to ban Christie is & # 39; laughable & # 39; Celtic captain Scott Brown says the SFA's decision to ban Christie is & # 39; laughable & # 39;

"Alfredo is fine. We've given him a couple of extra days because he flies farther, loses days and is obviously not available in the short term," Gerrard said.

"It is important to give him a little extra rest. It will expire in the next 24 hours. I am absolutely delighted with the player and what he has contributed in the first half of the season."

"Hopefully I can do the same in the second half of the season because that will give us much more chance of succeeding."

Gerrard believes that VAR could help officials in Scotland, but he's not sure if the technology is being used correctly south of the border in the Premier League.

Morelos was sent late in the Old Firm victory for the Rangers and has not yet joined his teammates at his warm weather training camp in Dubai

When asked if VAR would help Scottish football, Gerrard said: "I think he would do it in certain situations, but we have seen him in England probably on the mixed side of VAR."

"Positive in a way, but it can also ruin that natural aspect of the game, opinion and this kind of thing."

"I think for certain things we have to have it, but I'm not a fan of VAR changing the game in terms of stopping the game, slowing down the game and ruining the celebrations and the natural side of the game we all love."

"But the vital decisions, the great decisions that can change the outcome of a game in all areas, certainly have to be discussed."