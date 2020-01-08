Randall Emmett and company lose $ 50K for Vanderpump Rules premiere party

Randall Emmett is officially a Bravolebrity now and has celebrated it in the best way. The film's producer, along with 310 Nutrition, participated in the $ 50K premiere party for the show's cast.

The man from Lala Kent also surprised the cast that attended the event at Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails with rapper Too Short for an exclusive performance.

After years of refusing to appear in the Vanderpump Rules, Emmett will make his grand entrance into the show as Lala's fiance to show viewers the dynamics of their secret relationship at home.

This does not mean that he is new to the group. The cast OGs are already BFF with the Irishman producer, including Lisa Vanderpump, who delivered a kind speech about him.

‘I just want to thank you for being so generous and kind and doing what Bravo could have done, but he didn't. But thank you very much. You are an incredible person ".

LVP reflected on the last seven seasons of the successful program.

“ It's really amazing because it's our eighth season and all this adventure, it's like seven years since its inception and I would like to say that I don't know where that time has gone, but I really know because we have 300 episodes that we have Look back and enjoy these incredible moments & # 39 ;.

Emmett himself said a few words to his new teammates.

‘It means the world to me, honestly, Evolution, Lisa, Ken and everyone in Bravo … you are rock stars. To have an eight-year show, many of you do not understand … how difficult it is to have a success of this magnitude. So I hope you drink all the alcohol, eat all the food and get screwed tonight. "

Bravo told TMZ that Lisa was joking during her speech because production companies are generally the ones that pay the bill for the premiere parties and not the network.

Ad

Are you excited to see Randall on the show?



Post views:

0 0