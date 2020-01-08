R. Kelly's lawyer says that Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Fight organized

Previously, Instagram Live viewers watched a catfight unfold in Azriel Clary's profile. R. Kelly's lawyer is responding to the claims that the 22-year-old made during the transmission.

Azriel and Joycelyn Savage are the two remaining women of the R,amp;B singer who are romantically involved with him. According to Azriel's feelings today, she may have finished with her boyfriend.

Savage allegedly went to retrieve some of Robert's awards when things between her and Clary intensified and the two got involved in a physical fight.

After it was all over, Azriel told a person off camera: & # 39; When he got here, he just came to get, like, his awards and his Grammys and stuff, and then he started saying that I'm so wrong and I told him & # 39; Joycelyn, you're going to jail, you slept with a minor, that minor was me. You did it several times over and over again & # 39; and she said & # 39; Oh, I can't believe you're doing this, I can't believe you're saying this & # 39 ;, all this and then started attacking me & # 39 ;.

The spectators were not surprised by the things that Azriel said because they had already heard them in the Surviving R. Kelly series.

However, Step in the Name of Love's lawyer states that he has evidence that Clary was lying and that the fight was staged.

Steve Greenberg tells TMZ: ‘I have a statement written by Azriel who voluntarily provided me after Robert was already in jail, saying he never had sex with him when he was a minor. As for this little cat fight, it is clear that it was organized to try to increase the popularity of social networks. "

It seems that all that remains is Joycelyn, who can criticize the 53-year-old woman if Azriel fulfills her intention to press charges.

