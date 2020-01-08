R. Kelly's lawyer denies the sexual accusations of minors made by Azriel Clary, says he believes the fight was staged

TSR Updatez: R. Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg speaks against the accusations that Azriel Clary made today about having sex with Joycelyn Savage while she was a minor.

Greenberg told TMZ that he has a written statement from Azriel Clary that says the opposite of what she claims.

"I have a written statement from Azriel who voluntarily provided me after Rober was already in jail, saying he never had sex with him when he was a minor."

Greenberg adds that he believes the fight between Azriel and Joycelyn Savage was staged. "As for this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try to boost popularity in social networks. "

To catch up, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage had a fuss on social media today after a physical fight on R. Kelly's birthday every day!

When we said things got complicated, they got MESSY. Apparently, Azriel felt a little furious before going to Instagram Live because he tweeted a very cryptic message. Before we know it, the ladies started fighting. We don't know what caused the fight initially, but you can hear Azriel and Joycelyn screaming and screaming in the background. In the video you can hear Azriel say "You slept with me like a child!" Watch the video of the altercation among women below:

Although that tea was a good warm-up, THE REAL TEA is after the altercation, Azriel began to release his lips and face a man named Rob. I wonder who it could be … anyway, sis started spilling tea like there was NO tomorrow. Watch ESE video below:

In her statement, she said: "He has been lying to everyone like ** s and has people, like me, lying for him." And that's why we never saw the documentary. "He also added during the altercation that Joycelyn Savage is,quot; going to jail "because she has,quot; two charges. "That's where she throws a bomb and claims that one of them is "Sleep with a minor,quot; and now after a physical fight, assault.