R. Kelly's girlfriends fight on Instagram live on her birthday: Azriel Clary exposes Joycelyn Savage for sleeping with her as a child

The beginning of the end of R. Kelly's alleged follow-up to young women is crumbling in front of the public's eyes, literally. Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage fought on Instagram Live.

During the second installment of Surviving R. Kelly, it was revealed that Azriel had reunited with his family, but is still dating the singer who is twice his age. It seems that Azriel finally sees the light because he revealed to his followers that she and Joycelyn never saw the documentary, but that they lied in the infamous Gayle King interview.

Clary has been hinting at something important through social networks in recent days, but she didn't offer any more details.

Today, Savage allegedly appeared in the apartment they shared with Kelly to pick up their Grammys, things left and intensified rapidly.

Azriel and Joycelyn participated in an off-camera physical fight. When Clary returned to Live, she has a lot to say, including the accusation that Savage slept with her when she was a minor.

The 22-year-old said: "When she got here, she came to receive, like, her awards and her Grammys and stuff, and then she started saying that I'm so wrong and I said,quot; Joycelyn, you're going to jail, you went to bed with a minor that minor was m. You did it several times over and over again & # 39; and she said & # 39; Oh, I can't believe you're doing this, I can't believe you're saying this & # 39 ;, all this and then started attacking me & # 39 ;.

She told the person she was talking to that R Kelly's other lover knew her with her phone and her hands and that she wanted to press charges.

Clary, whose father was believed to be present, told viewers that Robert had been lying all along.

Ad

What do you think of this altercation?



Post views:

0 0