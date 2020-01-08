Queen Elizabeth responds to the resignation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a royal family is & # 39; hurt & # 39;

WENN / Dinendra Haria

It has been reported that members of the Royal Family are "injured" and "disappointed" because the Sussex choose to move forward with their plan without first consulting the Queen.

Up News Info –

Prince Harry and Meghan markle it surprised everyone when they announced their decision to give up their superior royal duties. Queen Elizabeth II has responded to the announcement through a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, and it seems that the monarch is as surprised as the rest of the world.

"The discussion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is at an early stage," as the statement said. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."

After the statement, it was also reported that the Royal Family is "injured" and "disappointed" with Harry and Meghan because they chose to go ahead with their plan without first consulting the Queen. "None of the other members of the royal family learned about the content of Harry and Meghan's statement before it was published," a source said.

Hours earlier, Harry and Meghan announced through their joint Instagram account that they intend to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. "

The couple also revealed that they will live in both the United Kingdom and North America for the sake of their son, Archie. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." additional.

At the conclusion of the announcement, Harry and Meghan promised to share "all the details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties." They continued, "Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support."