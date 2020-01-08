Putin and Erdogan call for a ceasefire in Libya | Russia news

The Turkish and Russian presidents, who support the opposing parties in the Libyan conflict, have called for a ceasefire in the war-torn country that will begin at midnight on Sunday, January 12.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on Wednesday to inaugurate a new gas pipeline that transports gas to Europe, but the couple commented on the Libyan situation and the growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Plus:

In a joint statement, Turkey and Russia called on all parties in Libya to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, with the support of the necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground and normalize daily life in Tripoli and other cities."

They also said that Washington and Tehran should prioritize diplomacy, warning that the recent exchange of attacks could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.

In Libya, Turkey supports the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli, which is recognized by the United Nations, while Russia has sent support to the opposing forces of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar to the east .

Ankara has said he will send troops to Libya at the request of the GNA.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at the military bases that house US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Qassem Soleimani, the main military commander of Iran, who is at stake in Tehran's conflict with Washington in the middle of the concern of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Putin and Erdogan spoke at the launch of the TurkStream pipeline, which will transport Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, part of Moscow's efforts to reduce shipments across Ukraine.

The pipeline project, which extends for 930 kilometers (580 miles) across the Black Sea, reinforces the strong energy ties between Moscow and Ankara, which were boosted after Turkey bought the advanced S-400 missile defense system on last year.

Russia and Turkey also coordinate in northeastern Syria, although they support opposing sides in the conflict in the northwestern region of Idlib.