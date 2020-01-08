"Prince,quot; Charles Martin points to the fight for the world heavyweight title in 2020 | Boxing News





Charles Martin is a former IBF champion

"Prince,quot; Charles Martin plans to win a great victory against a classified opponent before challenging to become a two-time heavyweight world champion later this year.

The former IBF champion lost his belt to Anthony Joshua four years ago after an 85-day reign, the second shortest in history, and since then he has also been overtaken by Adam Kownacki.

"2020 is the year that Charles makes another race for the title," said manager Mike Borao Sky sports. "The idea is two fights against the top 15 (classified opponents) at the end of the summer followed by an opportunity for a world title probably fragmented by the end of the year.

"We are looking for the 15 main names in all organizations. We hope we have solved it in the next two weeks.

"The date is more likely in March, but we are working on that now."

The United States Martin is not currently classified by any of the governing bodies, and his plan is based on Joshua giving up his IBF or WBO titles.

8:14 Anthony Joshua looks at Deontay Wilder's last two knockouts and delivers his verdict Anthony Joshua looks at Deontay Wilder's last two knockouts and delivers his verdict

1) Usyk

2) Parker

3) Kownacki

4) Ruiz Jr

5) Dubois

6) Fa

7) hunter

8) Romanov

9) Chisora

10) Zhang

11) Faure

12) Schwarz

13) McKean

14) Hrgovic

15) Fujimoto

Kubrat Pulev (IBF) and Oleksandr Usyk (OMB) are the mandatory challengers competing to face Joshua next, which leads to the possibility that he may be stripped by the governing body whose preferred opponent is overlooked.

Joseph Parker's interest in challenging the WBO belt, which he previously owned, has also been recorded. The New Zealander is ranked 2 behind Usyk.

"You could end up with a situation in which Usyk fights Parker for the vacant title," said manager David Higgins. Sky Sports

Derek Chisora, meanwhile, is ready to face Usyk if Joshua chooses to fight Pulev. Chisora ​​could benefit from an unoccupied belt or boost itself in the WBO ranking.

But Martin hopes to block any plan by winning a big fight on his next outing.

He is training at the Legendz Gym in California, home of Andy Ruiz Jr, who held the IBF, WBA and WBO titles for six months before losing them again to Joshua.

2:06 The best KOs of 2019 The best KOs of 2019

"I was delirious for a while, but I have come back to reality,quot; – Prince Charles Martin is back and, apparently, is more serious than ever … – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 16, 2019

Martin reflected on Sky sports about becoming the champion himself and fighting with the consequences: "You become a king overnight. From a pawn to a king. Life changes, you know?

"I lost love for a while but now I'm back.

"I got too comfortable, and you should never feel too comfortable. Every day you need to wake up to learn. If you are no longer learning, you should leave.

"I am a champion with champion mentality and champion spirit. I am not a normal person. I knew what I had to do, and I did it."

"I overcame things. It has made me stronger. I am happy to have endured these things."

"What does not kill you makes you stronger,quot;.

Undefeated 15-0 Cuban contender Frank Sánchez Faure will also resume his promotion soon, working with the same coach as Saúl & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez

"Frank will also return and make another defense of his NABO heavyweight title," said manager Borao. "We are seeing possible opponents now.

"Frank looks fantastic with his new coach Eddy Reynoso."