Prince Harry's real future was uncertain before he met Meghan Markle

In a surprising turn of events, the 35-year-old man and his wife, Meghan Markle, They have announced their intention to "step back as members & # 39; elders & # 39; of the royal family,quot; and begin to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which means that all those who speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seriously considering leaving the ship in order to chart their own course was absolutely right.
They affirmed that they made the transcendental decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions." With an eye on "a new progressive role within this institution," "they would work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
"The geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born," they continued, "while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. ".
All of which is an elegant way of saying that they have overcome it. And the real question, really, is why did Harry ever bother with the status of "real superior,quot;?
It is not a difficult question to answer: duty and loyalty to your grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, As well as the desire to honor his late mother Princess DianaThe legacy of a humanitarian who taught her children to look beyond the walls of the palace and meet the people outside. As much as Harry always had an independent streak, with almost any type of job it can be easier to do things if you are a member of a large company instead of a freelancer.
But there had been speculation for years before meeting Meghan Markle, who was acclaimed and blamed simultaneously for breaking the band right now, that Harry would possibly want to distance himself from the entire royal rigmarola. Do not cut ties with the monarchy altogether, but forge an auxiliary path on your own, perhaps even on another continent.
"He's a rich young man; he could decide to say goodbye to everything," said a friend of Harry, according to the 2014 Penny Junor biography. Prince Harry: brother, soldier, son. "He could say: & # 39; I renounce my rights to the throne, I renounce my rights to any money, I will not live in palaces, I will take care of myself and do my own thing.
"He would be relatively entitled to do so, as long as he paid for his own protection and everything else. He has enough money." It has been reported that Prince William and Harry each inherited $ 16 million of Princess Diana's inheritance on their respective 30th birthdays.
"Yes, they could work side by side," said the friend of the brothers, "but William is not going to be king for a long time. It could be at least 20 years. Meanwhile, there are two in the same territory." So, if Harry decided to disappear to Africa for five years to concentrate on Sentebale (his charity) and be a helicopter pilot, if that's what he wants to do, and fly patrols against poaching or whatever, he could still return x times a year and fulfill their real duties. He has enough money to fly from here to there. "
Present, as far as talking about a young single. Harry had just completed his last tour in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013, and was in the British army until 2015. A year later, he met Meghan, a star in the American drama. Suits who was born in Los Angeles and lived part of the year in Toronto, where his program was filmed.
They were arranged in London by a mutual friend and the rest is history.
And by then, Harry had assumed the mantle of his birthright, becoming the royal royal call with a full schedule of official duties in the service of the crown. In 2017, when the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana's premature death was approaching, he and William sat down for sincere unprecedented interviews about the loss of their mother and her intentions to do the kind of work that would have made her proud.
"I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up," Harry explained to biographer Angela Levin to Newsweek. "I felt like I wanted to leave, but then I decided to stay and work for me."
But he and Meghan had been married for less than a year when word spread that they were considering moving, perhaps to Africa, a place close to Harry's heart since he was a child, to open his own philanthropic path away from the routine daily . Already, Harry and Meghan had left Kensington Palace to go to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and then, in June, they formally separated from the Royal Foundation, which Harry had formed with his brother in 2009, to form their own charitable organization.
"Any future plan for The Duke and Duchess is speculative at this stage," Buckingham Palace said in response to the rumor of relocation. "No decisions have been made on future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."
The report seemed shocking, and was widely interpreted as a consequence of the unfortunate moment that Meghan, then pregnant, still had with the press, which, like Diana was treated three decades earlier, simultaneously loved her and loved to hate her. .
But once again, real observers may have been more surprised that Harry has returned to the fold full time.
"Prince William obviously has a very clear destiny," Sir David Manning, a former British ambassador to the United States who was hired by the queen as a part-time advisor to William and Harry in 2009, told Junor and stayed with them during a decade. . "The fate of Prince Harry is much more open to discussion and much more open for him to decide. And, therefore, I think, although (they are) very close and passionate in many respects for the same things, such as the military and wildlife, etc., Harry has a much wider field of maneuver. "
Trapped with the replacement heir label at birth, Harry may have found certain things unfair, such as why his loud behavior as a teenager and young adult was so scandalous while William's little snacks were often overlooked. His apparent heir had its advantages.
"Harry is free to choose; he can do all kinds of things," Manning predicted years ago. "It can be a central part of the royal family, a great inspiration for your generation and other people, or you could just go to the sunset and do whatever you want, while that is not really an option for William."
Now comfortably installed in the sixth place of the throne, only to be knocked down below if William and Kate Middleton they have a fourth child, or when their children have children, Harry's maneuvering camp extends throughout the Atlantic Ocean, perhaps to Canada, which is part of the Community that his grandmother has reigned for almost 67 years. He and Meghan spent a lot of time there during their courtship and most recently celebrated their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-WindsorThe first Christmas in a massive private estate on the western side of the country.
Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, William's former private secretary, Kate and Harry until 2013, acknowledged to Junor that, of course, Harry was free to be a part-time royalty member "who is basically not involved in the daily business of The Firm, but I think you will find that he is very passionate and committed. But I may be wrong. He has options. He does not have to give the kind of leadership in the future that his brother has to give, but I suppose he will. "
It turns out that he and Manning were right.
Harry is passionate and committed to the causes he defends, such as support for military veterans, homeless people and children and families affected by HIV / AIDS in Africa, as well as mental health awareness and, more than ever, the conservation of the environment. According to many stories, the young man whom his countrymen remember as a 12-year-old boy walking behind his mother's coffin in his funeral procession has become a great inspiration for his generation.
And the make Possess a loyalty deeply rooted to the crown. But he also moves a little towards the sunset, not only to "do his thing,quot;, as those close to him supposed years ago, but also to protect his new family. If Meghan had had a better time, they might have kept the status quo and continued, but since he didn't … maybe Harry was just waiting for the opportunity to do what best suited his nature at the beginning.
There are already reports that Harry and Meghan did not execute their plan, or at least their plan to make this announcement, first by the queen, that it is a shock, if the decision to defeat a full-time royalty retreat is not.
"The conversations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," reads a statement from the Palace in response to the great revelation of the Sussex. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
And these discussions not only involve the queen, of course, but also Prince carlos and Prince William, who has recently been playing more active roles in the classification of real drama, such as the start of Prince andrew of his official duties following the Jeffrey Epstein debacle.
It was said that both Harry's father and brother were worried about him and Meghan after the couple was enraged by their difficulties in an interview with ITV during their tour of Africa in October.
"It's hard," Meghan said about dealing with the press. "I don't think anyone can understand that, but to be fair I had no idea, which probably sounds hard to understand … I never thought it would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that's the part that is difficult to reconcile, but (I) I only take every day as it comes. "
Harry described his pain as a "suppurating wound," a pain that is exacerbated every time a series of flashes fire in his face, reminding the paparazzi who literally bullied Diana at her death.
"I think being part of this family, in this role and in this job, every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, it takes me back," Harry said.
"So, in that sense, it is the worst reminder of his life compared to the best." Being in Africa, he felt connected to his mother while following in his footsteps, but he was sad at the same time.
"As I said, with the paper, with the work and the kind of pressure that it entails, unfortunately I remember the bad things," he added.
After his interview with the couple, Tom Bradby of ITV wrote in the sunday time"I couldn't help feeling sad, too, at the powerful impression that this young family, happy in itself, is struggling to adapt to life in the spotlight. Can you cope with this?", Le I asked Meghan at the end "I don't know, his behavior seemed to suggest, I just don't know. We are, he said, taking it one day at a time."
Diana herself felt powerfully restricted as a member of the royal family while she was married to Charles, and although the media apparently only gained interest in her after her separation, she felt freer once she was no longer expected to follow that particular line. . He even gave up police protection in 1993, against the advice of many.
Therefore, it is safe to say that security is one of those "complicated problems,quot; that they will need to solve before Harry and Meghan move anywhere.
"The road, of course, is not always smooth, and sometimes this year may have felt quite irregular, but small steps can make a big difference," the queen said in her annual Christmas address just a few weeks ago.
Charles has long defended the idea of a more rationalized royal family, one with fewer members making official appearances, fewer draws of the public purse and, Ahem, less they become fodder for the scandal. And that seems to align with their children's vision for the future.
"My job is to support my brother," Harry told Angela Levin in 2017. And none of them, not even his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, wanted to be greeting people and taking photos.
"We use our time wisely," said Harry. "We must not appear, shake hands, but not get involved. Today, due to social networks and the Internet, you have to give much more. We are incredibly passionate about our charities and have been chosen because they are in the social network." The way our mother showed me. I love charities and meeting people. "
At the same time, "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky to have children, they can also have one. We do not want to be just a group of celebrities, but we use our paper forever." "
Harry and Meghan are not disappearing, in any way, but the impending movement, now that it has been announced, has still left people stunned.
"I think there will be some support, as well as a violent reaction to the perception of wanting to be real but not wanting to be a traditional real," real expert Marlene Koenig told E. News in an interview.
In an informative section of his website created to address any immediate urgent questions, he made sure that the Sussex are not "cutting ties,quot; with the monarchy, and as working royalty members "they remain dedicated to maximizing His Majesty's legacy in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to do so proudly by supporting their sponsors and carrying out works for The Monarchy in the United Kingdom or abroad, as requested. "
But rationalization has begun, ready or not.
"The real firstborn get all the glory," Princess Diana once said when her children were young, "but the second children enjoy more freedom. Only when Harry is much older will he realize how fortunate he is, if there is not been the eldest. "