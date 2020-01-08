Prince Harry's real future was uncertain before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, outside.

In a surprising turn of events, the 35-year-old man and his wife, Meghan Markle, They have announced their intention to "step back as members & # 39; elders & # 39; of the royal family,quot; and begin to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which means that all those who speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seriously considering leaving the ship in order to chart their own course was absolutely right.

They affirmed that they made the transcendental decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions." With an eye on "a new progressive role within this institution," "they would work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

"The geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born," they continued, "while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. ".

All of which is an elegant way of saying that they have overcome it. And the real question, really, is why did Harry ever bother with the status of "real superior,quot;?