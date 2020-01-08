Prince Harry will host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw Rugby League News





Prince Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex, who succeeded the Queen as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016 and presented the 2019 Challenge Cup at Wembley, will oversee the draw for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments on January 16.

Each raffle will be broadcast live through RLWC2021 and the royal family's Twitter and Facebook channels and will be attended by representatives of the 21 nations participating in the three events.

World Cup Executive Director Jon Dutton said: "We are delighted and honored that the Duke of Sussex is hosting the raffles of one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

"His achievements in the inclusion of sports driving in the Invictus Games and his broader projects within the rugby league make him the perfect candidate for the draw."

The 16-nation men's World Cup will begin with the opening ceremony on October 23, 2021, at St James & # 39; Park, Newcastle, where England will play the opening game.

The matches will also be held at the Emirates Stadium of Arsenal, the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Anfield, which will culminate with a double-headed men's and women's final at Old Trafford.