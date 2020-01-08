Prince Harry once considered leaving Royal Life before the announcement

It's the news that shocked the world, but it should Prince Harry Y Meghan markleIs the announcement that they are taking a step back from real duties really surprising?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an important announcement about their future in the royal family on Wednesday, January 8, stating that they are stepping back as high-ranking members of the royal family and working to become "financially independent."

While the news has caused a lot of conversation on social networks, a resurfaced interview with Sunday mail published in 2017, shows that Queen Elizabeth IIThe grandson has been playing with the idea of ​​moving away from royal duties for some time.

Princess DianaThe youngest son of this year opened to the publication about "wanting to leave,quot; the royal family and live an "ordinary life."

At the time of the interview, Prince Harry was 32 years old and told the publication that after leaving the army, he "did not want to grow up,quot; and struggled to find a significant role for himself in the world, but more specifically within The Royal Family.