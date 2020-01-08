Prince Harry once considered leaving Royal Life before the announcement

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
It's the news that shocked the world, but it should Prince Harry Y Meghan markleIs the announcement that they are taking a step back from real duties really surprising?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an important announcement about their future in the royal family on Wednesday, January 8, stating that they are stepping back as high-ranking members of the royal family and working to become "financially independent."
While the news has caused a lot of conversation on social networks, a resurfaced interview with Sunday mail published in 2017, shows that Queen Elizabeth IIThe grandson has been playing with the idea of moving away from royal duties for some time.
Princess DianaThe youngest son of this year opened to the publication about "wanting to leave,quot; the royal family and live an "ordinary life."
At the time of the interview, Prince Harry was 32 years old and told the publication that after leaving the army, he "did not want to grow up,quot; and struggled to find a significant role for himself in the world, but more specifically within The Royal Family.
"I felt like I wanted to leave, but then I decided to stay and play a role for myself," Harry told the post at the time.
The 35-year-old man, who lost his mother at the age of 12, said his decision not to leave the royal family was motivated by a loyalty to his grandmother, the Queen.
In addition, he adds that his short time in the Army – his time in Helmand Province in Afghanistan only lasted ten weeks after his post was leaked in 2007 and had to be removed for security reasons – was where he felt most at home and "the best escape I've had."
And he adds: "I felt that I was really accomplishing something (in the Army). It wasn't a Prince, it was just Harry."
In announcing their decision to step back from the royal family, Harry and Meghan wrote in an Instagram post: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role. within this institution. We intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. "
The couple added: "It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "
Harry and Meghan's statement also comes amid speculation that the two plan to move to Canada with their son. Archie harrison.
