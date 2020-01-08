Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from the royal family to be & # 39; financially independent & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3679ebb5c012c4259e51f617d8df6cb19% %MINIFYHTML3679ebb5c012c4259e51f617d8df6cb110%

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an unprecedented move to break with the British royal tradition, announcing that they will resign as royalty to become financially independent.

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, The Duchess of Sussex is making an unprecedented move to "step back" from her roles as members of the British royal family and become "financially independent."

The couple, who broke with the real tradition to spend the holiday season in Canada, announced the shocking news on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," reads a statement posted on Instagram.

"We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. "

The Duke and Duchess, who are parents of baby Archie, reveal that they will also divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which former actress Meghan had called home before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," the message continues.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our deepest thanks for your continuous support."

Harry, the son of Queen Elizabeth IIthe heir Prince carlos and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, is sixth in the line of the throne.