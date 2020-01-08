Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their new rules for the media after resigning as main members of the royal family

After announcing their shocking decision to give up their role as members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed that in the future, their relationship with the media will change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say that in 2020, they will change their way of working with the media to ensure that there is a diverse and open access to their work. They have amended their policies to "reflect their new roles,quot; in the royal family, and hope that the change will improve access and allow them to share information more freely with members of the public.

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A publication shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

Harry and Meghan revealed on the Sussex Royal website that the adjustment will be a gradual approach as they "settle into the new normality of their updated roles." With this new relationship with the media, Harry and Meghan hope to "engage with grassroots media organizations and promising young journalists," and plan to invite "specialized media,quot; to specific events to give them greater access to activities motivated by Harry and Meghan so they can expand the spectrum of news coverage.

The couple also plans to provide access at key moments and events to "credible media,quot; that focus on the presentation of objective news, and will continue to share information through their official communication channels.

Harry and Meghan also revealed that they will no longer participate in the Royal Rota system. The couple explained that the Royal Rota system was established 40 years ago as a way to give the print and broadcast media in the United Kingdom exclusive exclusive access to the official commitments of royal family members.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace has responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they will resign as senior members of the royal family. https://t.co/ZHSNYtUwbI – HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 8, 2020

"Under this system, the rotation, or group, offers these representatives of the British media the opportunity to exclusively cover an event, with the understanding that they will share real material obtained with other members of their sector who request it. The system current precedes the dramatic transformation of news reports in the digital age, "said Meghan and Harry.

The couple said that the UK's central media group with access to Royal Rota will continue to be the "predominant news source,quot; through which other media organizations around the world will receive content on official commitments from members of the royal family. .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also explained that they chose to change their media policy to reflect their change as members of the royal family with financial independence, and their "desire to remodel and expand access to their work."



