Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recede from the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making important moves! The two announced Wednesday that they are going to "step back as main members of the Royal Family,quot; and plan to move to North America, dividing their time there and in the United Kingdom.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," they said in a publication about the ‘gram. "We intend to step back as,quot; older "members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

The couple says they will continue to raise their child "with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, and at the same time provide our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan, who are rumored to move to Canada, have not yet confirmed the exact country they will move to.

This occurs after Harry defended Meghan and rejected the British media for treating her the way she saw her mother, Princess Diana be treated.

If you remember, they said in a news special that they feel tense under the pressure that the tabloids are still undergoing, and it was even more challenging for Meghan.

"Any woman, especially when they are pregnant, are really vulnerable, and that became really challenging," Meghan told Tom Brady of ITV regarding being in the spotlight after become a new mother to his son Archie.

“When you have a newborn, you know it. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this in addition to just trying to be a new mother or trying to be a newlywed, thanks for asking why not many people have asked if I'm fine. "

Meghan then continued saying that it would be fair to say that it was not right.