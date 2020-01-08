Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer big questions after the announcement

Why do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose this new working model?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take pride in their work and pledge to continue their charitable efforts, as well as to establish new ones. In addition, they value the ability to obtain a professional income, which in the current structure is prohibited from doing so. For this reason, they have made the decision to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel that this new approach will allow them to continue performing their duties for Her Majesty the Queen, while they have the future financial autonomy to work externally. While The Sovereign Grant's contribution covers only five percent of The Duke and Duchess' costs and is used specifically for its official office expenses, its royal highnesses prefer to release this financial link. More details on the details of the Sovereign Grant are detailed below.

Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?

No, according to the current structure and financing agreements, they are prohibited from obtaining income in any way.

Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and motivated work?

No, see above.

By becoming financially independent, are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going to cut ties with the monarchy?

As active members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximizing His Majesty's legacy both in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to do so proudly supporting their sponsors and carrying out work for The Monarchy within the United Kingdom or abroad, as requested.