Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer big questions after the announcement

What is happening within the royal family?
That's what some pop culture fans were wondering Prince Harry Y Meghan markle He announced that they were taking a step back from the royal duties.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty towards La Reina, the Commonwealth, and our sponsorships." , the declaration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
In another amazing movie, Buckingham Palace reacted to the news with its own statement.
"The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement said. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
Ultimately, there are many questions that real observers have after this news was removed. Fortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex answered some of the questions online. This is what your site stated in the part below.
Why do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose this new working model?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take pride in their work and pledge to continue their charitable efforts, as well as to establish new ones. In addition, they value the ability to obtain a professional income, which in the current structure is prohibited from doing so. For this reason, they have made the decision to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel that this new approach will allow them to continue performing their duties for Her Majesty the Queen, while they have the future financial autonomy to work externally. While The Sovereign Grant's contribution covers only five percent of The Duke and Duchess' costs and is used specifically for its official office expenses, its royal highnesses prefer to release this financial link. More details on the details of the Sovereign Grant are detailed below.
Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?
No, according to the current structure and financing agreements, they are prohibited from obtaining income in any way.
Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and motivated work?
No, see above.
By becoming financially independent, are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going to cut ties with the monarchy?
As active members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximizing His Majesty's legacy both in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to do so proudly supporting their sponsors and carrying out work for The Monarchy within the United Kingdom or abroad, as requested.
Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefited from public funds and tax benefits as members of the royal family?
Five percent of the funds for its official office were granted through Sovereign Grant as of 2019 (more details on Sovereign Grant below). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also receive no fiscal privilege, never used public funds, nor would they use them for private expenses.
How has the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex been funded so far?
Since the establishment of the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 95 percent of the funding received for their expenses from the Office derives from the income allocated by the Prince of Wales SAR, generated through the Cornish Duchy. This provision has been in effect since Prince William and Prince Harry first established their offices in support of The Queen, and it is the responsibility of the Prince of Wales. This information continues to be available on the website of The Duchy of Cornwall.
Where does the other five percent come from?
As described above, the remaining five percent of the funds for the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which covers the costs associated with the employment of members of their official office, are received through the Sovereign Grant. During the course of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to step back as high-ranking members of the royal family and not receive more funds through Sovereign Grant, which makes them members of the royal family With financial independence. This gradual approach will take time for the transition in consultation with other high-ranking members of the Royal Family, but His Royal Highnesses hope that this change is in the best interest of all and they hope to carry out their duties with the monarch and his charitable work with financial autonomy
How much does the British royal family cost each taxpayer in the United Kingdom?
The contribution of UK taxpayers to the total overload of the British Monarchy is equivalent to approximately £ 1 per head per year.
Given their transition to members of the Royal Family with financial independence, will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain their residence at Frogmore Cottage?
Frogmore Cottage will remain the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage, with the permission of Her Majesty the Queen, as their official residence, as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family always has a place to call home in the United States . Kingdom.
Does your future financial autonomy extend to cover travel costs?
All travel arrangements made by The Duke and Duchess in their private time have always been and will continue to be paid in private and not by UK taxpayers. With his transition to becoming members of the Royal Family with financial independence, this will continue to be the case. Whenever possible and unless otherwise indicated for security reasons, their logistics arrangements are carried out through commercial air carriers, local trains and low fuel vehicles, whether for official or personal trips.
Why do they make official visits abroad and who pays for it?
The Duke and Duchess proudly carry out official visits abroad in support of Her Majesty the Queen at the request of the Office of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (FCO), as is the case of all members of the Royal Family. The duration and location of these tours are determined by the FCO and the Royal Visits Committee. All official visits abroad support the objectives of His Majesty's Government and are paid by The Sovereign Grant, as well as contributions from the host country, where appropriate.
Does your future financial autonomy extend to cover security costs?
The provision of armed security by the Metropolitan Police is ordered by the Ministry of Interior, a ministerial department of His Majesty's Government, responsible for security and law and order. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected persons, which demands this level of security. As indicated in gov.uk, "A breakdown of security costs is not available, as the disclosure of such information could compromise the integrity of these agreements and affect the safety of protected persons. It is a long-established policy that agreements are not discussed of security protection and its related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences ".
How will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex handle media relations in the future?
In the spring of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will adopt a revised media approach to ensure diverse and open access to their work. This adjustment will be a gradual approach as they settle into the new normality of their updated roles. This updated approach aims to:
Commit to grassroots media organizations and young and promising journalists;
Invite the specialized media to specific events / commitments to give greater access to their activities motivated by causes, expanding the spectrum of news coverage;
Provide access to credible media focused on objective news reports to cover key moments and events;
Continue to share information directly with the general public through its official communication channels;
He no longer participates in the Royal Rota system.
Why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose to change their media policy now?
The Duke and Duchess have chosen to review their media policy to reflect both their next change and members of the Royal Family with financial independence, as well as their desire to remodel and expand access to their work.
What is the position of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the media in general?
The Duke and Duchess believe in an industry of free, strong and open media, which defends precision and encourages inclusion, diversity and tolerance. Both The Duke and Duchess have collaborated with media organizations that include: Time Magazine, National Geographic, The Daily Telegraph, British Vogue and several others. Their Royal Highnesses recognize that their roles as members of the Royal Family are subject to interests, and appreciate the accurate and honest media reports, as well as accountability if applicable. Likewise, like all members of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family.
Will they still have a social media platform?
Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to have a social media platform. They hope to continue their use of social networks and believe that their updated media approach will allow them to share more, with you, directly.
Historically, the agreement with Royal Rota expects that if His Royal Highnesses will publish a photo that has never been seen, they are expected to deliver the image to The Rota (of which four of the seven are UK tabloids) simultaneously or in advance of Your own release. This formula allows these selected publications to benefit from publishing these images on their websites / covers. Any breach in this understanding creates long-term repercussions.
The current structure makes it difficult for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to personally share the moments of their lives directly with members of the public (for example, through social networks), without first going through the Royal Rota filter. For more information on the rotation system, see the top of this section.
Is this policy change being adopted by other members of the Royal Family?
The changes described above apply to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie. They do not speak on behalf of the other members of The Royal Family regarding their media relations policies.
