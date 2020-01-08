Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer almost every question that fans may possibly have about their decision to leave the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have told anyone else in the royal family that they were planning to step back as "main members,quot; of the family so they could become financially independent. But, the couple anticipated an avalanche of questions about their unprecedented decision.

The Duke and Duchess prepared for almost all the questions that would arise after announcing their decision, and posted their answers to those early questions on the Sussex Royal website to provide clarity on "existing and future financing arrangements."

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A publication shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

Some of the questions that Harry and Meghan answer include:

Why do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose this new working model?

Does any other member of the royal family have a degree and earn an income?

Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?

Does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and motivated work?

By becoming financially independent, are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going to cut ties with the monarchy?

Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefited from public funds and tax benefits as members of the royal family?

To know the answers to those questions and all you might want to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, all fans should do is visit SussexRoyal.com.

The royal couple answers questions about their income, public financing and their decision to choose a "new work model,quot; in the section called "financing,quot;, and also share the details of their new media relations policy in the "media,quot; section. ".

Princess Diana is smiling in the sky right now. I know she is proud of Prince Harry. We are all proud of Harry and Meghan. They do what they have to do for HIS life … they don't live for the royal family, they live for THEY. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/W483VMk5Qh – Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world on Wednesday when they announced that they would leave their duties as senior members of the royal family.

This means that they will no longer receive funds through Sovereign Grant, which is "the annual financing mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of SM the Queen, including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces ".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they expect to be members of the royal family with financial independence, and are also excited to continue their charitable work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explained that they made this decision because they take pride in their work and value the ability to earn a professional income, which is something they cannot do under the current structure.



