Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they are giving up the royal family

After a quiet two-month break in Canada on Vancouver Island during the holidays, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will renounce their traditional roles in the royal family. In a shocking and unprecedented move, the couple says they want a "new progressive role,quot; rather than being "older,quot; members of the British royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, and also want to earn their own money.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen, "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

They continued saying that they feel prepared to make this adjustment, while fulfilling their duties towards the Queen, the Commonwealth and their sponsorships. The couple explained that the geographical balance will allow them to raise their son Archie Harrison with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while providing his family with the space to concentrate on the next chapter of their lives, which includes the launch of a new charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they hope to share the details of this exciting next step, as they continue to collaborate with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and all the "relevant parties."

This unexpected move by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is their response to more than two years of media scrutiny about their luxurious lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers, their constant search for privacy for their son and the alleged disappearance the couple had with the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In the documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey Performed by journalist Tom Bradby during his royal tour of Africa last fall, Harry admitted that he and his brother were on "different paths," but they are brothers and always will be.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but I love him very much and most things are created from nothing," said Harry.

The 34-year-old man also made it clear during the film that he was not going to allow the media to do to Markle what they did to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"But all we have to do is focus on being real and focus on being the people we are and defend what we believe," said Harry. "I will not be intimidated to play a game that killed my mother."

Harry and Meghan's new media policy has just annihilated the hostile British and Tabloid media, as well as their ability to earn millions of dollars in Sussex. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SussexRoyal https://t.co/dWoXlmExIx pic.twitter.com/IQxR1w54em – Sussex fan (@ImARoyalFan) January 8, 2020

Markle also admitted that she was naive about the British press before joining the royal family.

"But my British friends were sure that he (Prince Harry) was lovely, but they said he shouldn't do it because,quot; British tabloids will destroy his life, "said Markle. "Since I'm an American, I very naively didn't understand it. It's complicated."

Instead of being the "Fab Four,quot; with William and Kate as expected by the media, fans and the royal family, Harry and Meghan decided to split their royal foundation last year of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Soon after, they launched the Sussex Royal Foundation to focus on issues that are important to them.

It is still unclear what this means for the royal duties of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but the couple was seen this week at the Canadian Embassy in London, as well as at the National Theater, where Meghan Markle is a patron.



