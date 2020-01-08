Preview of the match – Leicester vs A Villa







Twenty-four points and 15 places separate Leicester and Aston Villa in the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup loves a loser.

Leicester vs A Villa Live

Although that may be a strange label for Aston Villa, five-time winners of the League Cup, in this season's show, Leicester are the kings of the Midlands and the clear favorites in this semifinal round of the Carabao Cup.

But this competition does not always make favorites; In the last decade, Southampton, Sunderland, Bradford and Cardiff have reached the final, while Swansea and Birmingham have won.

The landscape of football in the Midlands has changed in the last decade, aided by the unprecedented success of the Leicester title in 2015/16, and its rise again under Brendan Rodgers. Villa's three sabbatical years in the Championship ended in May, but they have not found him sailing back to the top category.

This will be the first meeting between two Midlands teams in a national semifinal since 2000, when Leicester beat Villa in two stages in this competition before beating Tranmere in Wembley.

Villa's current situation is worrisome. Away from the relegation zone by one point, long-term injuries of striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton have changed Dean Smith's plans in January, as they seek to avoid an expensive fall to the Championship while juggling a national semifinal.

Just 35 miles east, Leicester is exceeding the expectations of Brendan Rodgers, who ranks second in the Premier League, but more importantly, 14 points above fifth. Champions League football seems a certainty, which means that you can focus completely on reaching Wembley by the end of March 1.

Rodgers: go and make history

Head of Leicester Brendan Rodgers He urged the Fox to make more history and reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

"I am aware that the club has not been in a final in 20 years, so let's get there," he said. "Let's not worry too much about the past. We believe this new story but we know we will have to play well to get there."

"It's always good when you have something tangible to show for your progress. The players have been amazing, so if you can do that, it would be great. You can still do a great job as a team and as a club and not win, but our ambition is win.

"Any team that wins anything you have to go to the next focus and objective."

Smith: we are not going to sit

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he's happy to play in Leicester in the first leg, and says his team won't sit down and defend in the King Power.

"The players are ready. We don't have many options with the numbers we have, but everyone is eager for the game."

"There is a good work ethic and a boost on the players I want to continue. We are all looking forward to two really good games against Leicester."

"I prefer to play first, but the key is to make sure that we are still in the draw. We have to find the balance between being cautious and trying to win. If you sit and defend against Leicester, they have players that can hurt you." .

Team news

Jamie Vardy should return for Leicester

Jamie Vardy is available to play in Leicester; The top scorer in the Premier League has not played since boxing day due to the birth of his son and a calf injury.

Wes Morgan, Filip Benkovic and Matty James, absent in the long term, are the only other concerns about injuries, and Rodgers is expected to have a strong side.

Villa is not absent in the long term Wesley, Tom Heaton and John McGinn, with Keinan Davis pressing to start and returning to training for an injury.

The game will come too early for Jed Steer and Matt Targett, so Orjan Nyland should start at the goal, with Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings probably returning after having rested for the FA Cup clash with Fulham.

& # 39; Both will take it very seriously & # 39;

Villa comes from a victory at Burnley in the Premier League, but Fulham eliminated them from the FA Cup

Sky Sports News & # 39; Rob dorsett: "Leicester will take it very seriously, and Villa too. For Villa, it is another possible trip to Wembley, the third in just under two years, and I would be surprised if they don't put a full force side. If Villa wins this tie In two stages, the increase in confidence would be immense.

"For Leicester, former manager Claude Puel received a lot of stick in the past, from homeowners and fans, because he didn't take cup competitions seriously. Leicester's hierarchy got into this business to win trophies, and The spirit of the top of the club is to win something.

"Is it more important that Leicester finish in the Champions League? Yes. But they have the depth to deal with the amount of games."

"The composition of the largest parts of the Midlands is intriguing. Villa has great terrain, and it is still a great, great club, but it has been in crisis for a decade. This could change that and be a big boost for them.

"Leicester's team is still very young. Harvey Barnes, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, like getting a trophy under his belt, would be huge, particularly in the big Champions League games next season. Can they act in these unique games?

"I can't see that there is a complacency of a Leicester stance; they are so confident right now, and they can make changes and win comfortably. I think they will be absolutely willing to do this."

Statistics

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, has progressed since each of his last 30 draws in the national cup with Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester (winning five trophies with Celtic).

Leicester reached the final of the League Cup on five occasions when he reached the semifinals.

Aston Villa is the best scorer in the League Cup this season (16), six more than any other team (inc. Leicester, 10).

This is the 100th meeting between these sides in all competitions; Leicester has won 42, Villa 33 and there have been 24 draws.

