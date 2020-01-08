Preston North End signs Celtic end Scott Sinclair in a two and a half year contract | Soccer news





Scott Sinclair has joined Preston of Scottish champion Celtic

Preston North End has signed Celtic end Scott Sinclair in a two and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Sinclair had sat down at the Celtic warm weather training camp in Dubai because he was about to return to English football and move to Deepdale.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City player scored 62 goals in 167 appearances for the Neil Lennon team, and also won the Premier League promotion with Swansea City in 2011.

The 30-year-old was taken to Celtic Park by Brendan Rodgers in a £ 3.5 million deal from Aston Villa in 2016 and was one of the club's highest paid players with a contract due to expire in June.

Speaking to the club's website, Sinclair said: "I am very happy to make the deal. I have been waiting finally to get here to sign and I can't wait to start and finally meet the boys."

"I spent three and a half fantastic years with Celtic, we made the triples, I got the PFA player of the year, I scored goals and I was the top scorer, but now it is a new chapter for me."

"I come here to improve and help the team boost the promotion."

Preston Chief Alex Neil added: "I am delighted. The season up to this point has been good, in terms of taking us to that dispute between the first six, but we have needed to strengthen and add some knowledge and experience in certain areas. .

"Scott is someone who has interested us and we have coveted before, and now that we have crossed it, I hope he adds that bit of quality and experience we need."

