Porsha Williams made an important decision for her body and shares it with fans

Porsha Williams is living her best life while on vacation with Dennis McKinley, Tanya Sam and more friends. She has kept her fans updated with all kinds of photos and clips in her social media account since her fantastic vacation.

Now, he has an announcement to make for his fans, and he published this new publication in IG regarding a decision he made:

‘Starting Keto tomorrow. I'm finally ready to lose some of this baby weight. Not because I don't like being thick as cold semolina, but because I want to feel more comfortable with my clothes, oh, and I hate to suck it, in which I am very good hahaha, I will also do an intermittent fast … so wish me luck and Good luck to all of you if you are also doing it. # Self-care # 9messparst post: What can I drink besides water and almond milk? I need my liquids, "Porsha captioned in his post.

Fans shared all kinds of opinions in the comments section.

Someone said: era Powerade Zero is really the best! Crystal light, all flavors soda water, sweet tea, diet sodas. "

Another follower posted this: Haz Make it girl! Focus on a couple of small sustainable changes at once, you have a great long-term plan, eat the elephant one bite at a time. "

One commenter said: Señor The Lord knew that he needed to see this publication to be motivated. I started with Keto and intermittent fasting not too long ago. So far so good. But as I wake up late, I just want to eat out of boredom hahaha. "

Someone else told Porsha: "I lost 100 w keto. ♥ ️ It changed my life ❤️ DO NOT buy all the exaggerated products. Make it simple or you will be overwhelmed and you will give up. You have it !!!!! & # 39;

Do you have any advice for Porsha on this new search of his?



