Porsha Williams leaves nothing to the imagination of fiance Dennis McKinley, and had a very manly reaction, according to these scandalous photos

After Dennis McKinley cheated on Porsha Williams while she was pregnant and she decided to suspend her wedding, the couple reconciled and are recovering lost time.

the Real Atlanta Housewives The star is currently on vacation in Jamaica with her fiancé and, based on a series of obscene photos that have come to light, fans say she will surely return home pregnant with baby number 2.

The images show Porsha in a very tight swimsuit sitting on Dennis's lap. It seems to be on since your toes are all curved.

A fan who does not support reconciliation said: "Without judging or hating, but Porsha, you should have listened to your sister. In my opinion, you returned it too soon. I myself, knowing how I am, would have taken it back, been there and I did that. I forgave, but I kept it moving, and to this day, I still don't regret it, and it was the best choice I've made. "

This sponsor laughed and said, "Don't get pregnant." She shrugged her toes "She is a guardian." I am very happy that you are happy ❤️ you are my favorite ❤️ ".

Another critic shared: "Because he has not stopped. He is doing enough to appease his ego, gain his trust … then return to his old ways … You see, the only one is affectionate. I think this relationship is one-sided. She is the only one in love. She is simply going through motions for obligations to her daughter. "

In a previous interview, Dennis angered the man by confessing that he cheated on his pregnant fiancee because the sex was terrible.

He declared: “We had a difficult pregnancy, from the beginning to the end. Sex during pregnancy is nothing a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, the postpartum was very real. We cry together like every night. That is not enough why, but that is why. "

Porsha has confirmed that they are engaged again and are looking to get married in 2020, and plan to have a baby number two.

She shared: “PJ needs someone to play with. I'll say this, we're talking about that, and if it doesn't happen before PJ's birthday, or in June, my birthday next year, then it won't happen … if it happens, it happens. "

She added: "We are working in our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me, and we are doing the best for our family. That is really all you can do."

Ad

Some fans will have to accept reconciliation.



Post views:

0 0