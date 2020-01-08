Porsha Williams is proud of Dennis McKinley after this huge achievement

Porsha Williams is on a fantastic vacation with Dennis McKinley and his friends. She has been sharing amazing photos and clips of beautiful places, and fans can't get enough.

Now, she shared some photos and videos in which she and Dennis went diving! She couldn't be more proud of Dennis after saying that she managed to overcome her fear of being completely submerged in the water.

‘Snorkeling in Jamaica! I am so proud of Dennis that he completely conquered his fear of being submerged in water. He wouldn't even enter the pool here in Atlanta at a birthday party and now watch him dive with the rest of us in this great ocean! 🌊 #Goodtimes #MindOverMatter # Fearless2020 #ProudWifey #YOLO », Porsha captioned his post.

Porsha's sister, Lauren Williams, skipped the comments and said: "I'm also afraid of being submerged in the water when you put it that way."

Tanya Sam, who is also on the trip, said: Esto This was amazing! I can't believe he did it! Fear is real to someone who can't swim and conquered "That's important,quot;

Fans and followers are happy to see Porsha and Dennis together and happy in this way.

Someone said: felicidad Happiness looks great on both of you. Blessings to you guys !!!! # Stay together. & # 39;

Another follower published this: love I love your boys. Although you are not married, you still have your vows near your heart ❤️ "for better or worse,quot; and even with the infidelity that has happened to you, you try to see the bigger picture and that is working on your relationship for Pj . I know it was very difficult at first, but we only enjoy each other's time and slowly work to achieve more. "

One commenter said: "That's good @ porsha4real, you and your husband have a great time and keep pushing." Let those who hate hate. "

Ad

You should definitely see more beautiful images of this amazing trip!



Post views:

0 0