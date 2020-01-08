Pop of the Morning Hosts Challenge Hoda & Jenna a Trivia

the Morning pop co-hosts met their party in Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager.

On Wednesday, the new personalities of E! They stopped TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to show your knowledge of pop culture. Specifically, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie He faced Kotb and Hager for a trivia round, aptly called "La La Lies."

To maintain fair competition, partner Morning pop co-host Victor Cruz He remained neutral throughout the competition and served as the host of the game.

"These are all pop culture questions. There will be three different phrases that I will use and one of them is a lie," said the former open receiver. "The first to click on those lovely little production labels in front of you, go first."

Equipment ME! News started strong when Vázquez correctly identified the lie about Frozen 2.

"Yes! I totally assumed," the Morning pop The protagonist exclaimed happily. "I had no idea."

However, the E! The personalities were disqualified during the next round after Vázquez entered too early. Therefore, Hager could sound in the Little woman trivia.