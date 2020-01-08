Pop of the Morning Hosts Challenge Hoda & Jenna a Trivia

the Morning pop co-hosts met their party in Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager.
On Wednesday, the new personalities of E! They stopped TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to show your knowledge of pop culture. Specifically, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie He faced Kotb and Hager for a trivia round, aptly called "La La Lies."
To maintain fair competition, partner Morning pop co-host Victor Cruz He remained neutral throughout the competition and served as the host of the game.
"These are all pop culture questions. There will be three different phrases that I will use and one of them is a lie," said the former open receiver. "The first to click on those lovely little production labels in front of you, go first."
Equipment ME! News started strong when Vázquez correctly identified the lie about Frozen 2.
"Yes! I totally assumed," the Morning pop The protagonist exclaimed happily. "I had no idea."
However, the E! The personalities were disqualified during the next round after Vázquez entered too early. Therefore, Hager could sound in the Little woman trivia.
After Kotb and Hager showed a serious knowledge of pop culture, Cruz's competitive side surfaced when he vocally supported his E! companions.
"We should get this, guys," Cruz said when referring to a Lizzobased on questions "This is for us."
"You are supposed to be neutral," replied a competitive Hager.
Fortunately, Vázquez caught Lizzo's question to tie the game. Anyway, it was Hoda and Jenna who nailed the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel tiebreaker question.
Despite his victory, the TODAY the stars surrendered their victory when Vázquez, Tweedie and Cruz really need the alarm clock prize.
"You know what? Actually, you need this more than we do, because they get up at 3 a.m." Kotb gently concluded.
Watch how the game is played in the clip above!
TODAY Hoda and Jenna airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.