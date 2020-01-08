Pompeo overturned the Middle East by pressing Trump to kill the Iranian general

WASHINGTON – Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the strongest voice in the administration that pressured President Trump to kill Iran's most important general. This week, he is back in his role as chief diplomat of the nation, trying to contain the international crisis that created the death of the general.
True to form, Mr. Pompeo is not retreating. "They saw, more tactically, in recent days the president's response when the Iranians made the bad decision to kill an American," he told reporters in the State Department on Tuesday, referring to a deadly rocket attack in Iraq on December 27 by a militia backed by Iran. "We hope they don't make another bad decision like that."
The attack on the Iranian general has confirmed Pompeo's position as the second most powerful official of the Trump administration, only behind the president himself. A hawk brimming with courage and ambition, Mr. Pompeo is apparently the member of the cabinet that softens US relations with the rest of the world.
But as the man at the center of the discussion to launch the drone attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, and who pressured Trump to withdraw from Iran's historic nuclear agreement in 2018, he has the unusual role of shaping Security policy that hinders your diplomatic work.
"Pompeo's final career got the decision he could have wanted, but the messy day after – careless explanations of the threat, disorganized public statements and hasty diplomatic and military efforts – limited the effectiveness of the policy and made it much more risky for the president country, "he said John Gans, former editor of the Pentagon's chief speeches and author of a new book on the National Security Council, which includes Mr. Pompeo.
Congress demands that Pompeo and other senior administration officials testify about the intelligence that led to the decision to fly General Suleimani's convoy on Friday when he was leaving Baghdad International Airport.
And as Iran begins to retaliate aggressively, Pompeo, 56, could be known as the man who helped lead the United States to another conflict in the Middle East, breaking one of the key promises of the Trump campaign just when the president faces re-election. Early Wednesday Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US troops, the Pentagon said.
"I think Secretary Pompeo is playing a rather naive and destructive role in all this," said Wendy R. Sherman, who was the third State Department official in the Obama administration and helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and other countries. that the United States withdrew A few days after Mr. Pompeo arrived at the State Department.
Pompeo said he and other US officials "assessed the relevant risks,quot; that the attack against General Suleimani could bring. He cited "the continued efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build a network of campaign activities that could potentially lead to the deaths of many more Americans."
In the fall, during the political trial investigation, Mr. Pompeo's position collapsed among career employees in the State Department, Democrats in Congress and much of the public, when it became clear that he had enabled the policy Mr. Trump's grim Ukraine. He also lost some of Trump's confidence after not being able to prevent veteran diplomats from testifying on Capitol Hill.
Iran's crisis presents similar risks for Pompeo, who considered running for a Senate seat in Kansas this year. His associates say he now has an eye on a presidential campaign in 2024.
The turmoil is developing at a pace that Trump and his top collaborators never expected, authorities said.
Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the murder of General Suleimani, a drastic change only a few weeks ago, when protesters denounced the rulers in Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, told officials that any reprisals should be direct, proportional and made by Iran itself.
European allies have expressed their anger at Mr. Pompeo over the strike, which they were not informed in advance.
And Pompeo has not been able to convince the Iraqi government that the United States remains a reliable partner. His parliament, furious about what Iraqi officials call a violation of their sovereignty, voted Sunday to expel more than 5,000 US troops from the country.
Diplomats and other US employees at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad remain on high alert, and some are directed by plane to the security of the US Consulate in Erbil, in northern Iraq controlled by the Kurds. The Pentagon has He added 4,500 troops to some 50,000 who were already in the region, and the British Navy deployed two warships in the Persian Gulf.
US embassies around the world warn American citizens to remain alert to potential dangers, an action that undermines the administration line that the assassination of General Suleimani made Americans safer.
The security of State Department personnel abroad is a great potential political responsibility for both Pompeo, who played a leading role in the investigation of the Benghazi House of Representatives as a Republican congressman from Kansas, as well as for Trump.
Both urged Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who ran for president against Trump, for the death in 2012 of four Americans, including an ambassador, in an attack on a diplomatic complex in Benghazi, Libya. As director of the C.I.A. and then secretary of state, Mr. Pompeo warned his subordinates that he does not want to see "no Benghazis."
Trump and Mr. Pompeo were outraged by the images of pro-Iranian protesters in Baghdad on December 31 that attacked buildings at the U.S. embassy, although no Americans were injured.
A senior administration official said a severe but unspecified threat against the embassy was the reason why Trump made the decision to kill General Suleimani.
However, no major attack against the expanding and heavily fortified diplomatic complex in the Baghdad Green Zone is "imminent," although Pompeo has repeatedly affirmed it, said the official, who discussed the administration's deliberations alone. under condition of anonymity. Some Pentagon officials had previously said there was no intelligence to reveal unusual threats.
On Tuesday, Mr. Pompeo did not repeat his claims that the United States had intelligence about an "imminent,quot; attack and instead pointed to recent violent episodes.
"If you're looking for imminence, you don't need to look beyond the days that led to the attack on Suleimani," Pompeo said, apparently referring to the rocket attack of an Iran-backed militia that killed an American interpreter, Nawres Hamid, in Iraq. December 27th. The Americans then carried out air strikes that killed 25 militiamen, prompting protests by most of the Iranian-backed militiamen inside the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad.
US officials say that in the last two months, there have been 11 Iran-backed militia attacks at bases in Iraq where US service members, diplomats and contractors work.
Critics say Pompeo, the only surviving member of the president’s original foreign policy team, is the principal architect of the growing tensions between the United States and Iran.
As the first C.I.A. from Trump director, he He created a special center to deal with Iran, designating Michael D & # 39; Andrea, a veteran officer and convert to Islam known as the Dark Prince, who oversaw the search for Osama bin Laden and the non-aircraft attack campaign. manned in the Middle East and Central Asia.
In December 2017, Mr. Pompeo said He had sent a letter to General Suleimani warning him not to attack US forces in Iraq. The general had helped plan deadly attacks against US troops in Iraq in the mid-2000s. When he received the letter, Suleimani was in Syria leading a campaign against the Islamic State, which meant he was nominally on the same side on that side. Fight the Americans.
Days after becoming secretary of state in 2018, Pompeo pressured Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and impose strict sanctions on Iran again. It has fostered closer partnerships with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, enemies of Iran that sometimes have agendas that go against American interests.
In April, he advised Trump to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, an arm of the Iranian army that includes the elite Quds force of General Suleimani. It was the first time that the United States applied that label to a part of another government.
And after the violation of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31, Pompeo pressed for the attack on Suleimani, which Defense Department officials had presented to Trump as an extreme and not particularly acceptable option just a few days before .
However, Mr. Pompeo's hard role in Iran could increase his support in a Republican establishment that has always wanted the United States to adopt more aggressive policies towards Tehran, and some defend the change of leadership against the Ayatollahs.
A notable voter base, conservative supporters of Israel, including white evangelical Christians like Mr. Pompeo, promotes hard-line actions against Iran. They denounced the 2015 nuclear agreement as appeasement. Last year, on a trip to Israel, Pompeo invoked the Bible by saying that Trump was a modern Esther Queen sent by God to save the Jews of Iran.
Since Friday, Pompeo has spoken by telephone with senior officials and leaders in Europe, the Middle East and Asia to explain the United States' need for defensive actions and, in some cases, emphasize that Washington wanted an escalation. The United States also sent a message to Tehran on Friday through a Swiss diplomat, a senior administration official said.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the leaders of Britain, France and Germany condemned Iran for its "negative role,quot; in the Middle East, but also described "an urgent need to reduce the scale."
Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt contributed reports.