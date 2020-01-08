Pompeo overturned the Middle East by pressing Trump to kill the Iranian general

And Pompeo has not been able to convince the Iraqi government that the United States remains a reliable partner. His parliament, furious about what Iraqi officials call a violation of their sovereignty, voted Sunday to expel more than 5,000 US troops from the country.

Diplomats and other US employees at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad remain on high alert, and some are directed by plane to the security of the US Consulate in Erbil, in northern Iraq controlled by the Kurds. The Pentagon has He added 4,500 troops to some 50,000 who were already in the region, and the British Navy deployed two warships in the Persian Gulf.

US embassies around the world warn American citizens to remain alert to potential dangers, an action that undermines the administration line that the assassination of General Suleimani made Americans safer.

The security of State Department personnel abroad is a great potential political responsibility for both Pompeo, who played a leading role in the investigation of the Benghazi House of Representatives as a Republican congressman from Kansas, as well as for Trump.

Both urged Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who ran for president against Trump, for the death in 2012 of four Americans, including an ambassador, in an attack on a diplomatic complex in Benghazi, Libya. As director of the C.I.A. and then secretary of state, Mr. Pompeo warned his subordinates that he does not want to see "no Benghazis."