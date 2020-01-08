Penelope Disick tries to teach Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson to do a somersault – Watch the adorable video

It's the new year and Khloe Kardashian is starting it in a healthy way. After sharing some inspiring posts on her Instagram account, she shared several photos of her daughter True Thompson. The girl celebrates her second birthday on April 17, 2018, but apparently, it is never too early to teach her children gymnastics at home Kardashian / Jenner. Penelope Disick was photographed spending quality time with her younger cousin, and then Khloe and Kris were seen receiving a tumbling lesson from the girl.

In a photo slideshow Khloe posted with his 102.9 million followers on Instagram, you can see True Thompson while standing outside and posing near a large wooden pot. The following photo shows True Thompson sitting at a kitchen table with a bowl of fruit. True has its head turned and it seems that it may be looking at someone behind the camera angle. In the next photo, True and Penelope are enjoying a snack and it seems that the cousins ​​are happy to spend time together.

The fourth photo shows the back of True's head as he continues to enjoy his snack. After the fourth and last photo, the video is played. You can see the legend that Khloe Kardashian shared with the photos and video below.

P says that we are all a work in progress 😊 she is teaching us VERY patiently 🤦🏼‍♀️ slips ➳ ➳

Penelope looked adorable as she completed her somersault and then patiently took the time to try to teach Khloe how to make one. Khloe was a good sport and tried a somersault but couldn't lift his legs enough. The next was Kris Jenner. Kris is a great grandmother who loves to truly interact with her grandchildren. Kris followed Penelope's instructions and did his best but, like Khloe, he couldn't complete a somersault.

The cutest part of the video happened when it was True Thompson's turn for his wagon lesson. Penelope waited patiently for True to take his turn when True had other plans in mind. Everyone was waiting for True, who decided he had better things to do. True did not even attempt to do a somersault but simply ran away.

