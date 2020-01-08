Penelope Disick teaches Khloe Kardashian Cartwheels is pure gold

Everyone needs some help sometimes!

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True thompson I learned to do some important somersaults thanks to Khloe's niece Penelope Disick. The family took videos of Khloe learning together Kris Jenner also, while Penelope ran without problems her own personal gymnastics routine. The same cannot be said for the rest of the family, but they had fun trying the same movements.

Khloe documented the entire process on his Instagram. "P says that we are all a work in progress," he joked. "He is teaching us VERY patiently." In the video, Penelope starts before passing the torch to Khloe, who barely lifts his feet from the ground, and then Kris Jenner gave him a shot and it could be said that it wasn't much better.

The true level of tenderness increased when True tried a somersault but never touched his hands on the ground. She simply ran out of frame. He also finished the video by picking up Khloe's phone from his resting place and placing it safely on his own face. Tenderness overload!