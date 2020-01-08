Patrick Cutrone: Forward of the Wolves after Fiorentina spoke of loss | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfe7d029c2ab25a3d2128f893a75b36e59% %MINIFYHTMLfe7d029c2ab25a3d2128f893a75b36e510%





Wolf striker Patrick Cutrone is eager to return to Italy

Patrick Cutrone has returned to train with Wolves after talks about his move to Fiorentina stalled, according to Sky Sports News.

The Serie A club had offered a loan agreement for a permanent move and the Italian was eager to discuss the terms.

The talks, however, have reached a stalemate and Cutrone is now back with the team of the first team in Wolves.

Cutrone held talks about his future with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Friday and subsequently was out of the third round match of the FA Cup with Manchester United.

It seems that Cutrone and Wolves would welcome a return to Italy, but a new movement will be needed in the agreement with Fiorentina, or another club, for that to happen.

Cutrone, who turned 22 last week, has scored three goals in 24 appearances in his first season at Molineux, but most of them have been a substitute.

