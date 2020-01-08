Parity paving for non-powerful teams to become true contenders of the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTMLb347fe1984d6a6083d13ff0a4a7188d79% %MINIFYHTMLb347fe1984d6a6083d13ff0a4a7188d710%

The main theme of the first 10 weeks of the 2019-20 university basketball season: parity. Only two undefeated teams remain, the five best preseason teams in Sporting News have already lost 13 combined games and AP No. 1 has shuffled five times.

Until Tuesday, the five best AP teams are combined 56-17, a winning percentage of .767 which is almost 10 points worse than last season (85.1).

However, while the nation's preseason favorites receive routine blows, rising contestants from powerless conferences have slowly emerged.

Tuesday's updated NET rankings included four top-10 teams from outside power conferences, including No. 3 San Diego State, No. 7 Gonzaga, No. 8 Dayton and No. 10 Wichita State. This list does not even include former Horizon League and Atlantic 10 member Butler, a newcomer relative to the Big East who ranks third nationally in NET after ignoring his conference projection in eighth place.

Why that is important: opportunities are not so abundant for teams outside the power conferences. In the last five NCAA tournaments, only seven of the possible 80 major four seeds have been directed to non-powerful conference teams, four of which were Gonzaga.

However, this should not come as a surprise. Once the game ends without a conference, the playing field turns in favor of power conferences.

Although San Diego State, Gonzaga and Dayton were among the top 15 of KenPom as of Tuesday, their respective opportunities to gain quality from now until the presentation of March support are limited. As things stand, the Aztecs (15-0) will not play against a single opponent of KenPom's top 50 for the rest of the season, while the Bulldogs (16-1) have three of those possibilities; The Flyers (13-2) have two.

When comparing the schedules of these three teams with that of a power conference team, the imbalance is alarming. Take Michigan State, which will play 14 games of the 50 best KenPom games from now until the Big Ten tournament. Twelve of the 14 Big Ten teams are in the top 50 of KenPom, while Big East and Big 12 have seven of their 10 members who meet the same limit.

Fortunately for non-powerful conference teams, KenPom's victories in the top 50 are not the only determining factor for planting, although this exercise provides insight into what they are facing.

With this in mind, 2020 offers a rare opportunity for these squads: Duke and Kentucky share curious home losses with Stephen F. Austin and Evansville, respectively; Michigan State, Ohio State and Louisville have already suffered three losses each, while Kansas has fallen in two of its four most difficult games.

While chaos takes place at the top, this trio of conferences without power continues to advance. Let's get acquainted with the three teams.

San Diego State

Conference West mountain Coach Brian Dutcher Record 15-0 NET Ranking 3 The quality wins Iowa, BYU, Creighton, state of Utah Leading scorer Malachi Flynn (15.9 points per game)

Brian Dutcher has the Aztecs at their best beginning since winning 34 games in 2011 under Steve Fisher with star Kawhi Leonard. With only 56.8 points allowed per game, SDSU ranks fifth nationally in defense.

On the offensive side, a couple of transfers lead the way. Former Washington State Guard, Malachi Flynn, is giving 5.0 assists per night to accompany 43.0 percent of shots from the depths. The transfer of the state of Arizona, Yanni Wetzell, has solidified its role at low levels (10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds per game).

Gonzaga

Conference West Coast Coach Mark few Record 16-1 NET Ranking 7 7 The quality wins Arizona, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina Leading scorer Filip Petrusev (16.6 points per game)

Gonzaga has responded emphatically to losing Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. to the NBA by sitting on top of the AP poll for the third time in the last four seasons.

Bulldogs are rebuilt for a stellar offense, with an average of 87.5 points per game. Not only one player gets all the cubes: Seven Bulldogs averages at least 9.2 points per game. Gonzaga is great in the lead again, typical of a Mark Few team, with three of his seven best scorers on the list 6-10 or higher.

Dayton

Conference Atlantic 10 Coach Anthony Grant Record 13-2 NET Ranking 8 The quality wins Saint Mary & # 39; s, Georgia, Virginia Tech Leading scorer Obi Toppin (19.5 points per game)

It is impossible to speak in the 2020 Dayton Flyers without highlighting Obi Toppin. Last year's A-10 Rookie of the Year has skyrocketed on draft boards thanks to its undeniable athleticism and constant activity on both ends. Through 15 games, Toppin is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per night.

Although it is the centerpiece, Toppin has a lot of help. Dayton's backcourt features a formidable 3-point shooting tandem in Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson, who have combined to sink 61 of their 142 triples (42.9 percent). Ryan Mikesell (10.6 ppg) is a good complementary option for Toppin on the front track of the Flyers.

There is no dominant team in college basketball this season. Combine constant parity with three legitimate title contenders in the state of San Diego, Gonzaga and Dayton, and you will have such a good opportunity for a conference without power to win everything as you have recently.