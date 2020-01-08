Pakistan approves bill that legalizes extensions for military leaders | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – The upper house of the parliament of Pakistan passed a law that allows the government to extend the mandate of the country's army chief, despite the objections of some parties and rights activists, a measure that could further strengthen military control over power In the nation of South Asia.

Pakistan has been ruled directly during approximately half of its 73-year history since the independence of the military, led by its army. The current Chief of Staff of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will benefit from the new law, and his term will be extended in November.

The Pakistani Senate voted on Wednesday to pass three bills that establish a higher retirement age for the heads of the Pakistani army, navy and air force, allowing the prime minister to extend his terms at his discretion. The president will sign the bill in the next few days.

Pakistan's ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Pakistan hastened the bills before parliament this week after a November court ruling that stopped the granting of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a three-year extension in service to Bajwa. The new law prohibits the judiciary from contesting such appointments.

Bajwa, who took office in 2016, has presided over an expansion of military powers and greater participation in governance, including the management of the economy.

He was also the head of the army during the 2018 general elections that brought Khan to power, a poll that political opponents say was marred by the "political engineering,quot; widespread by the military to encourage party defections and the presentation of corruption cases against PTI opponents.

Journalists and human rights groups say that the army under Bajwa has also led a widespread campaign of censorship of the Pakistani press, particularly the critical coverage of the current army or government.

The army denies the charges and says it does not take political parties. In August, when Prime Minister Khan authorized the extension for the first time, his office said it was being made "in view of the regional security environment," a reference to the renewed hostilities with the neighboring East India, with which Pakistan has freed three wars since both countries gained independence in 1947.

On Wednesday, the state broadcaster appeared to selectively silence its audio broadcast during a live broadcast of senators who voted to cut off the voices of those who voted against the bills.

& # 39; The national interest & # 39;

A day earlier, the three bills were passed in the lower house of parliament with broad support from both the government coalition and opposition banks, which is rare during the PTI's term.

Of the main parties in the country, only the right-wing religious JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami, who have 16 seats in the house of 342 members, rejected the bill. Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, two independent legislators who also represent the rights group of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), also voted against.

"This parliament acted as a rubber stamp," Mohsin said after the vote. "(The) speaker did not even allow the few dissenting voices to present their case. This is one of the darkest days in Pakistan's parliamentary history."

The government praised the opposition for supporting the bills in "the national interest."

"All parties rejected their differences and joined in the best national interest," Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters after the vote in the lower house.

Abbas Nasir, a senior journalist and now a columnist, compared the approval of the bills with compliance with the opposition to a "capitulation,quot; of the democratic forces to the military. The opposition Popular Party of Pakistan (PPP) had previously withdrawn the proposed amendments to the bills that would have increased the supervision of such appointments.

"This is the coup de grace: the final sinking of the dagger in the heart of the dream of civil supremacy," Nasir told Al Jazeera.

"The capitulated opposition is discredited, decimated and the army chief triumphs."

& # 39; undue haste & # 39;

The approval of the bills was necessary for the Supreme Court to halt the extension of Bajwa's tenure in November, a rare move by a state institution to directly confront the army. The court ruled that Parliament must legislate to establish rules regarding the extension in service of any chief of the armed forces beyond the three-year term.

Previously, extensions had been granted to several leaders of the Pakistani army, either by themselves when they ruled the country or, on one occasion in 2010, by a civil prime minister.

"The undue acceleration in which this has occurred has worrisome implications for the way democratic decisions are made in the future," said Mehdi Hasan, president of the Pakistan Independent Human Rights Commission (HRCP).

Hasan was referring to the government's decision, with the consent of the main political opposition, of not allowing the debate on the bills in commission or on the parliamentary floor.

Others criticized the breadth of the laws, saying that it could lead to an expectation that all future armed service chiefs want similar extensions in their terms.

"The rush with which this has been done means that over the next few years, all heads of service will have legitimate expectations of obtaining an extension in their mandate," said Nusrat Javed, senior analyst.

Nasir, the columnist, said any perception of the political opposition that, after supporting the military, they can now see that part of the power was nonsense.

"What they don't understand is that such & # 39; participation & # 39; will be nothing more than crumbs from the table of the true ruler of the country," he said.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.