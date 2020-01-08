Instagram

In a new interview in the magazine, the actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; She says she is trying to find ways to preserve the mystery after she and her husband decided to live under one roof.

Gwyneth Paltrow She joked about her sex life with her husband Brad Falchuk, who "ended" after her decision to finally move together, a year after they were married.

The "Avengers Final Game"star wed"Joy"producer Falchuk in September 2018, but they spent most of their first year as husband and wife living in separate homes to give their children from previous relationships time to adapt to the new family dynamic.

They officially launched last summer, as they prepared to celebrate a year of marriage, but Paltrow fears it may have a negative impact on his room's antics.

"So our sex life is over," he joked with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar about moving in with Falchuk.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant it was for people," he shared about the reaction of the public to its unconventional beginning of married life. "One of my best friends said: & # 39; That is my dream. Never move & # 39;".

Now Paltrow is trying to find other ways to keep the magic of his romance alive: "I think (living separately) certainly helps preserve the mystery and also preserve the idea that this person has his own life. So this is something that I am trying to stay aware of now while we merge. "

The actress and lifestyle guru of Goop shares two children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has two children with his first wife, Suzanne.